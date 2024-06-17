MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SL: Bangladesh qualifies for Super Eight; Netherlands knocked out after loss to Sri Lanka

NED vs SL: Here’s the updated Group D points table of the T20 World Cup after the match between Netherlands and Sri Lanka in Gros Islet on Monday.

Published : Jun 17, 2024 08:33 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Players of Bangladesh during a match against South Africa.
Players of Bangladesh during a match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Players of Bangladesh during a match against South Africa. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 21 runs in a low-scoring encounter at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday to seal progress to the Super Eight phase of the tournament.

The win took Bangladesh to six points from four games, securing second place in Group D. South Africa had earlier clinched the top spot in the group, winning all four of its games.

Sri Lanka leapt to third in the final standings after it thrashed the Netherlands by 83 runs

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR
1. South Africa (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 +0.470
2. Bangladesh(Q) 4 3 1 0 6 +0.616
3. Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 3 +0.863
4. Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.358
5. Nepal 4 0 3 1 1 -0.542

(Updated after SL vs NED on June 17)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Bangladesh /

Nepal /

Netherlands

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SL: Bangladesh qualifies for Super Eight; Netherlands knocked out after loss to Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SL Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka wins by 83 runs, Netherlands knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: French Open champion Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season
    AFP
  5. India Super 8 schedule, T20 World Cup 2024: Full fixtures list, dates, timing, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh beats Nepal in low-scoring encounter to seal Super Eight spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SL: Bangladesh qualifies for Super Eight; Netherlands knocked out after loss to Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. BAN vs NEP, T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh records lowest-ever successfully-defended total in T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: We made mistakes against India and USA, says Pakistan captain Babar Azam
    PTI
  5. NED vs SL: Sri Lanka becomes second team to post 200+ total in T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SL: Bangladesh qualifies for Super Eight; Netherlands knocked out after loss to Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  2. NED vs SL Highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka wins by 83 runs, Netherlands knocked out
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2026 Automatic Qualification: Which teams have qualified automatically for tournament in India and Sri Lanka?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Wimbledon 2024: French Open champion Alcaraz eager to take clay form into grass season
    AFP
  5. India Super 8 schedule, T20 World Cup 2024: Full fixtures list, dates, timing, venues
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment