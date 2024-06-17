T20 World Cup Group D Points Table updated after NED vs SL: Bangladesh qualifies for Super Eight; Netherlands knocked out after loss to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 21 runs in a low-scoring encounter at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent on Monday to seal progress to the Super Eight phase of the tournament.

The win took Bangladesh to six points from four games, securing second place in Group D. South Africa had earlier clinched the top spot in the group, winning all four of its games.

Sri Lanka leapt to third in the final standings after it thrashed the Netherlands by 83 runs

T20 World Cup Group D Points Table

Team Mat. Won Lost No Result Points NRR 1. South Africa (Q) 4 4 0 0 8 +0.470 2. Bangladesh(Q) 4 3 1 0 6 +0.616 3. Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 3 +0.863 4. Netherlands 4 1 3 0 2 -1.358 5. Nepal 4 0 3 1 1 -0.542

(Updated after SL vs NED on June 17)