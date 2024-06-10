MagazineBuy Print

USA trying to cover all ‘bases’ in cricket

The ICC as been consistent in its efforts to popularise cricket in the United States of America in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup 2024.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 17:51 IST , Chennai

Satish Acharya
Cricket on foreign shores
Cricket on foreign shores | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya
infoIcon

Cricket on foreign shores | Photo Credit: Satish Acharya

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

