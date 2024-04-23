The online ticket sales for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to be played on 28th April 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has been announced.
The ticket sales will begin on April 25, 2024 (Thursday) for the match happening on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. The sales will take place from 10:40 AM IST through PAYTM and www.insider.in.
ALSO READ | Dhoni spending just the correct amount of time on crease, says CSK coach Fleming
TICKET SALE DETAILS
|Stands
|Rate
|Mode of selling
|Sale date
|C/D/E Lower
|1,700
|Online Sales
|25/04/2024
|I/J/K Upper
|2,500
|Online Sales
|25/04/2024
|I/J/K Lower
|4,000
|Online Sales
|25/04/2024
|C/D/E Upper
|3,500
|Online Sales
|25/04/2024
|KMK Terrace
|6,000
|Online Sales
|25/04/2024
Both CSK and SRH face Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively, before their clash in Chennai. SRH is currently third in the table, two points ahead of CSK in fourth, after playing the same number of games (7).
It will be CSK’s second of three consecutive home games as the group stage slowly enters its latter phase. It has played 67 matches at home, winning 48 and losing 18 (no result: 1).
Latest on Sportstar
- CSK vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 48/1 (5); Mitchell, Gaikwad attack in PowerPlay
- Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE Score, ISL semifinal: OFC 1-1 MBSG, Delgado equalises after Manvir goal
- IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: When will online ticket sales begin for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?
- Premier League 2023-24: Unai Emery agrees Aston Villa contract extension until 2027
- IPL 2024: Confident Kuldeep Yadav banking on his strengths with T20 World Cup on horizon
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE