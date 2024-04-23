IPL 2024, CSK vs SRH: When will online ticket sales begin for Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

The online ticket sales for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad to be played on 28th April 2024 at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai has been announced.

The ticket sales will begin on April 25, 2024 (Thursday) for the match happening on Sunday at 7:30 PM IST. The sales will take place from 10:40 AM IST through PAYTM and www.insider.in.

TICKET SALE DETAILS

Stands Rate Mode of selling Sale date C/D/E Lower 1,700 Online Sales 25/04/2024 I/J/K Upper 2,500 Online Sales 25/04/2024 I/J/K Lower 4,000 Online Sales 25/04/2024 C/D/E Upper 3,500 Online Sales 25/04/2024 KMK Terrace 6,000 Online Sales 25/04/2024

Both CSK and SRH face Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru respectively, before their clash in Chennai. SRH is currently third in the table, two points ahead of CSK in fourth, after playing the same number of games (7).

It will be CSK’s second of three consecutive home games as the group stage slowly enters its latter phase. It has played 67 matches at home, winning 48 and losing 18 (no result: 1).