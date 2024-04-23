IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma to Riyan Parag - Five uncapped Indian batters who have impressed in this Indian Premier League season

Batters have ruled the roost in the ongoing Indian Premeir League (IPL) with multiple batting records tumbling in the 38 matches so far.

While Virat Kohli, Sanju Samson and Rohit Sharma are the Indian batters among the leading run-scorers this season, younger names have risen to the fore too with telling performances.

Sportstar brings you the Indian uncapped batters who have made an impact in IPL 2024:

1. Abhishek Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma plays a shot against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

Highlights Matches - 7

Runs - 257

Average - 36.71

SR - 215.97

Abhishek Sharma has put his name in the hat for the Indian team for the upcoming World Cup with his explosive batting at the top of the order for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The left-hander has formed an intimidating opening pairing with Travis Head which has been crucial in propelling the team to three 250-plus scores in just eight games in IPL 2024. Abhishek has been even more effective in attacking spin. His strike rate against the tweakers stands at 240, compared to nearly 199 against pacers.

His 16-ball fifty against Mumbai Indians was the fastest by an SRH batter. Against Delhi Capitals, Abhishek scored 46 runs off just 12 balls, falling just short of equalling the record for the fastest fifty in IPL (13 balls).

2. Ashutosh Sharma - Punjab Kings

Ashutosh Sharma plays a ramp shot against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/The Hindu

Highlights Matches - 5

Runs - 159

Average - 39.75

SR - 189.29

Ashutosh Sharma has been the silver lining for Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season. Courtesy of a misfiring top order, Ashutosh has found himself salvaging his side from precarious situations on multiple occasions.

Ashutosh got together with Shashank Singh for the seventh wicket against Gujarat Titans with 50 runs needed off 27 deliveries. Ashutosh scored 31 ina 43-run stand and pulled off an unlikely three-wicket victory. He nearly got PBKS a victory again, against Mumbai Indians with his 28-ball 61.

Among batters who have faced at least 40 deliveries in the death overs (16-20), Ashutosh’s strike rate of 200 is only behind Heinrich Klaasen, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell.

3. Angkrish Raghuvanshi - Kolkata Knight Riders

Angkrish Raghuvanshi plays a shot against Delhi Capitals. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak/The Hindu

Highlights Matches - 5

Runs - 118

Average - 23.60

SR - 161.64

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, a member of the 2022 U-19 World Cup winning Indian team, was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs. 20 Lakh in the 2024 mini auction.

The 18-year-old struck a fifty off just 27 deliveries against Delhi Capitals to become the seventh-youngest half centurion in IPL history. While the bigger names in KKR, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, have enjoyed more attention, Angkrish too has played his part and slotted in with ease.

4. Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals

Riyan Parag in action against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Highlights Matches - 8

Runs - 318

Average - 63.60

SR - 161.42

Riyan Parag has scripted a remarkable turnaround story with Rajasthan Royals (RR), shining at new batting position — No. 4.

After sub-optimal returns in the lower order, the RR management kept faith in the 23-year-old and promoted him for IPL 2024. Riyan rode on his purple patch in the domestic season, where he ended as the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, to turn his fortune around.

With 318 runs in eight innings, Riyan is the third-highest run-scorer this season and remains a contender to seal a spot for the T20 World Cup.

5. Abishek Porel - Delhi Capitals

Abishek Porel plays a shot against Sunrisers Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

Highlights Matches - 7

Runs - 148

Average - 29.60

SR - 162.64

Abishek Porel broke onto the scene this season as an Impact Player with an unbeaten 10-ball 32 against Punjab Kings in Delhi Capitals’ opening fixture. Abishek picked apart Harshal Patel in the last over of the innings, scoring 24 runs off five deliveries and lifted his side to a competitive total of 174.

His performance prompted the team management to include him in the starting eleven. Abishek played another quickfire knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 42 off 22, which kept his team in the hunt in its chase of an IPL-record 288 runs.