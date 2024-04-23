MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

IPL 2024: DC Coach Ponting believes Rishabh Pant should be in India’s T20 World Cup Squad

The former Australian skipper has also expressed his disapproval on extending IPL’s Impact Player rule to T20 Internationals.

Published : Apr 23, 2024 10:21 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capital’s Rishabh Pant with Coach Ricky Ponting (r) during a practice session
FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capital’s Rishabh Pant with Coach Ricky Ponting (r) during a practice session | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Delhi Capital’s Rishabh Pant with Coach Ricky Ponting (r) during a practice session | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Vijay Soneji

Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals head coach, was convinced Rishabh Pant should board the flight to the USA for the T20 World Cup. Besides, he also opened up on other topics that are making the headlines in IPL 2024.

Q: Is Rishabh Pant a sure shot for India’s T20 World Cup squad?

Ponting: He will be in the squad for sure. He’s too good a player and can have too much of an impact on games for India not to select him. We are obviously delighted to have him back. He’s not very far off from full fitness. He’s running between the wickets well, and he’s keeping really well. He hasn’t lost anything in terms of his hand-eye coordination with the gloves on, and he’s moving well. When I saw him just after the accident, obviously there wasn’t much to be happy about for him. But now that he’s back playing and playing well, he’s got a smile on his face again. That’s the most important thing.

Q: Is there a role for traditional anchor batters in T20 cricket anymore?

Ponting: I don’t think there has been a spot for anchors for a long time in the game. You have to have batsmen that can do both. You need players who can adapt and adjust when required, but the way to do that is you have to pick your best and most aggressive players. And then hope that they can pull the reins in if you are three or four down.

Q: Do you support extending the Impact Player rule to T20 Internationals?

Ponting: I wouldn’t like to see it in international cricket, but that doesn’t mean I’m not a fan of it here. International cricket is all about the team that has its strongest 11 or its strongest squad of 15 in a World Cup. World Cup is a tournament, you’ve got 15 players there, and you’ve got to manage those players through the ups and downs. The team that’s left standing the strongest at the end will win, so leave it as it is.

Related Topics

Rishabh Pant /

Ricky Ponting /

Delhi Capitals /

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 World Cup /

World Cup /

India /

IMPACT PLAYER /

IPL 2024

