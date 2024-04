CSK vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads

Chennai Super Kings will host Lucknow Super Giants at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

LSG defeated CSK in their previous encounter.

Here are the predicted teams and line-ups for CSK vs LSG:

Chennai Super Kings predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman

Bowl 1st: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact subs: Sameer Rizvi,Shardul Thakur,Shaik Rasheed,Nishant Sindhu,Mitchell Santner

Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI:

Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur

Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Matt Henry, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur, M Siddharth

Impact subs: Arshin Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yudhvir Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Arshad Khan

CSK vs LSG DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION WICKETKEEPERS Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran BATTERS Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ayush Badoni ALL ROUNDERS Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya BOWLERS Yash Thakur, Matheesha Pathirana (VC) Team Compostition: CSK 5-6 LSG | Credits left: 10