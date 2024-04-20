FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch FCG v CFC; Head to head

The Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) playoffs reach a fever pitch as FC Goa prepares to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. With a direct qualification to the semifinals hanging in the balance, both teams are gearing up for a battle that promises to be nothing short of exhilarating.
FC Goa enters the fixture on the back of an impressive run (45 points from its 22 matches), having secured victories in four out of its last five matches.
Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in its previous fixture against FC Goa, has demonstrated resilience throughout the season. With wins in three of its last five matches, it is poised to bounce back and pose a formidable challenge to its opponents.
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Played: 26
FC Goa: 15
Chennaiyin FC: 9
Draws: 2
LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When will the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2023-24 playoff match start?
Where to watch the Indian Super League 2023-24 playoff match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC?
