FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch FCG v CFC; Head to head

All you need to know about the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoffs match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC being played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Published : Apr 20, 2024 12:25 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: FC Goa’s commanding performance against Chennaiyin FC in its recent encounter, where it emerged triumphant with a 4-1 scoreline, underscores its current form and confidence.
FILE PHOTO: FC Goa's commanding performance against Chennaiyin FC in its recent encounter, where it emerged triumphant with a 4-1 scoreline, underscores its current form and confidence. | Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: FSDL/ISL Media

The Indian Super League (ISL 2023-24) playoffs reach a fever pitch as FC Goa prepares to host Chennaiyin FC in a high-stakes knockout clash at the iconic Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. With a direct qualification to the semifinals hanging in the balance, both teams are gearing up for a battle that promises to be nothing short of exhilarating.

FC Goa enters the fixture on the back of an impressive run (45 points from its 22 matches), having secured victories in four out of its last five matches.

Chennaiyin FC, despite experiencing a setback in its previous fixture against FC Goa, has demonstrated resilience throughout the season. With wins in three of its last five matches, it is poised to bounce back and pose a formidable challenge to its opponents.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Played: 26

FC Goa: 15

Chennaiyin FC: 9

Draws: 2

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When will the FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Indian Super League 2023-24 playoff match start?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be played at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao, Goa on 20th April, Saturday, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Indian Super League 2023-24 playoff match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC?
The Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be live telecasted on the  Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live-streamed on the  JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on  OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

FC Goa /

ISL 2023-24 /

Owen Coyle

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  1. FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch FCG v CFC; Head to head
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL 2023-24 playoff: Isak’s extra-time winner takes Odisha FC into semifinals with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24 Playoffs: Resilient Chennaiyin FC takes on FC Goa for a spot in the semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24 Playoff: Why is KBFC striker Diamantakos not playing against Odisha FC?
    Team Sportstar
  5. ISL playoff Odisha FC 2-1 Kerala Blasters Highlights: Isak, Mauricio help Juggernauts enter semifinals
    Team Sportstar
