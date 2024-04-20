DC vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad - who will win toss today?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 35 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Dehli on Saturday.

Toss set to happen at 7PM IST.

DC - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2 - LWLW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LLW

SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024

Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 - LLW

Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0 -WWW

Arun Jaitley stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla stadium) - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games

Team winning the toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 1;

Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 6;