DC vs SRH Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals or Sunrisers Hyderabad - who will win toss today?

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 35 of the IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Dehli on Saturday.
DC - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 2 - LWLW
Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 -LLW
SRH - Toss and match results in IPL 2024
Result after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 2 - LLW
Result after losing toss: Wins - 3; Losses: 0 -WWW
Arun Jaitley stadium (Feroz Shah Kotla stadium) - Toss and match results in last 10 IPL games
Team winning the toss: Wins: 7; Losses: 1;
Team batting first: Wins: 4; Losses: 6;
