ISL 2023-24 Playoff: Why is Dimitrios Diamantakos not playing for Kerala Blasters FC against Odisha FC

Odisha FC and Kerala Blasters FC will lock horns in the first match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 playoff at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Kerala Blasters FC player Dimitrios Diamantakos has not been included in the squad to face Odisha after being sidelined due to injury. The Greek striker was ruled out for two weeks after sustaining an injury during KBFC’s game against East Bengal FC, where he was substituted off after the first half.

A day before the match, Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic said, “We’ll assess Dimitrios today and tomorrow if there is any risk, we cannot take the risk as we need 100 per cent, ready players. So if it’s too early for him he will not be in the team.”

He did not feature in the Blasters’ final two league games against NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC.

Diamantakos currently leads the ISL 2023-24 Golden Boot race with 13 goals, closely followed by Odisha FC’s Roy Krishna with 12. In the absence of talisman Adrian Luna, Diamnatakos has been a pivotal part of the Blasters’ campaign, helping his side finish fifth on the table after the end of the league phase.