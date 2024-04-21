IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs GT: Bumrah stays top with 13 wickets; Sam Curran enters top five

Sam Curran took one wicket and entered the top five wicket-takers’ list of IPL 2024 during the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Curran now has 11 wickets this season.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians kept hold of the Purple Cap in IPL 2024 with his 13 wickets from seven innings.

Compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal followed closely behind in with 12 wickets in as many matches for Rajasthan Royals.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 13 6.07 12.61 5/21 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 7 12 8.34 18.08 3/11 Gerald Coetzee MI 7 12 10.27 23.81 4/34 Sam Curran PBKS 8 11 8.79 19.18 3/28 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 6 11 9.41 20.54 4/29

*Updated after the PBKS vs GT match on April 21

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST