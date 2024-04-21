IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs GT: Bumrah stays top with 13 wickets; Sam Curran enters top five

Sam Curran took one wicket and entered the top five wicket-takers’ list of IPL 2024 during the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.
Curran now has 11 wickets this season.
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians kept hold of the Purple Cap in IPL 2024 with his 13 wickets from seven innings.
Compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal followed closely behind in with 12 wickets in as many matches for Rajasthan Royals.
Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|7
|13
|6.07
|12.61
|5/21
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|7
|12
|8.34
|18.08
|3/11
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|7
|12
|10.27
|23.81
|4/34
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|8
|11
|8.79
|19.18
|3/28
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|6
|11
|9.41
|20.54
|4/29
*Updated after the PBKS vs GT match on April 21
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
Latest on Sportstar
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona LIVE streaming info, La Liga: When, where to watch El Clasico, Predicted XI, Preview
- PBKS vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Tewatia carries Gujarat Titans to three-wicket win over Punjab Kings
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head record of El Clasico
- IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs GT: Bumrah stays top with 13 wickets; Sam Curran enters top five
- IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings updated after PBKS vs GT: Virat Kohli continues lead at top, Travis Head in second place
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE