IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after PBKS vs GT: Bumrah stays top with 13 wickets; Sam Curran enters top five

IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah continued as the Purple Cap holder after Match 37 between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.

Published : Apr 21, 2024 23:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Punjab Kings player Sam Curran after taking a wicket.
Punjab Kings player Sam Curran after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu
Punjab Kings player Sam Curran after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu

Sam Curran took one wicket and entered the top five wicket-takers’ list of IPL 2024 during the match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

Curran now has 11 wickets this season.

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians kept hold of the Purple Cap in IPL 2024 with his 13 wickets from seven innings.

Compatriot Yuzvendra Chahal followed closely behind in with 12 wickets in as many matches for Rajasthan Royals.

Here is the list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Jasprit Bumrah MI 7 13 6.07 12.61 5/21
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 7 12 8.34 18.08 3/11
Gerald Coetzee MI 7 12 10.27 23.81 4/34
Sam Curran PBKS 8 11 8.79 19.18 3/28
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 6 11 9.41 20.54 4/29

*Updated after the PBKS vs GT match on April 21

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

