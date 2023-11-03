ISL 2023-24: Hyderabad FC looks for first win of the season in home clash against Bengaluru

Bottom-placed Hyderabad FC (HFC) will look to pick the full quota of points and its first win of the season when it takes on 10th-placed Bengaluru FC (BFC) in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 group stage match at the GMC Balayogi Stadium (Gachibowli) here on Friday.

HFC, which held Mumbai City to a draw in the previous game, will have its task cut out against a resolute BFC, containing the likes of Sunil Chhetri and Ryan Williams in its attacking line-up.

Curtis Main, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Slavko Damjanovic, Suresh Wangjam and Rohit Kumar have also been impressive in patches for Bengaluru FC.

“For me, BFC has been very unlucky not to have more points. They have missed some key players so far, but now they look like they are about to click. We have to be at our best,” Hyderabad head coach Conor Nestor said in the pre-match briefing.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Full points table

If HFC wants to make a real impact, a lot depends on the likes of Chinglensana Konsham, Oswaldo Alanis and Nikhil Poojary, who looked solid along with Gurmeet Singh in the last couple of games.

Naorem Roshan will miss this game for BFC because of the red card he picked up against Odisha, while Laxmikant Kattimani is back in training but is still unavailable for the HFC ahead of this game.

This season, HFC has played four matches, drawing one and losing three, while BFC has played five, won one, drawn one and lost three.