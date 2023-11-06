MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Aizawl FC, eyes third consecutive win

The Deccan Warriors dispatched Inter Kashi 4-1 in their previous game while Aizawl FC lost 1-2 to Mohammedan SC. 

Published : Nov 06, 2023 16:49 IST , HYDERABAD - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Lalnuntluanga has made a strong start to the season, scoring and assisting one goal.
Lalnuntluanga has made a strong start to the season, scoring and assisting one goal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

Lalnuntluanga has made a strong start to the season, scoring and assisting one goal. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Sreenidi Deccan FC will aim to make it three wins out of three in the I-League 2023-24 football season when it takes on Aizawl FC here at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday.

The Deccan Warriors dispatched Inter Kashi 4-1 in their previous game while Aizawl FC lost 1-2 to Mohammedan SC. 

“It is always good to start the season on a winning note as that gives us confidence but we have to remember that it is only three points, so it is important not to get carried away and focus on Aizawl FC for the next game,” Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto said.

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC battled to two draws last season, with the fixture at Deccan Arena ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw in December 2022.

“Each season is a different story - the matches, the points table. We know Aizawl FC are a team that can cause us problems but I am sure we will be better than last season,” said Vaz Pinto.

Lalnuntluanga has made a strong start to the season, albeit off the bench in both games - scoring and assisting one goal. But the 23-year-old from Mizoram is aiming for improvement.

“My playing time is not a concern for me right now and I respect the coach’s decision. I am ready and 100 percent committed to the club whenever I am called upon. I might score more or I might not - football is like that - but all that matters is being ready to contribute,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sreenidi Deccan FC /

Aizawl FC /

I-League 2023-24 /

Inter Kashi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Russian Olympic body launches sport court appeal against IOC suspension: CAS
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Asalanka, de Silva help Sri Lanka cross 200 after Mathews timed out controversy
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Aizawl FC, eyes third consecutive win
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Timed out in cricket: What is it, rules explained and has it happened before
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Grand Swiss 2023: ‘Candidates’ Vidit, Vaishali give India historic ‘double’
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Aizawl FC, eyes third consecutive win
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  2. Mumbai City vs Al Hilal LIVE Streaming Info: AFC Champions League 2023-24: When and where to watch Neymar’s side play, Preview and more
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Goa moves to top with comprehensive 3-0 victory over Chennaiyin
    K. Keerthivasan
  4. I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala thrashes NEROCA 4-1 to get first win of the season 
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
  5. ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters beats East Bengal after Daisuke and Diamantakos score as Sachin saves two penalties
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Russian Olympic body launches sport court appeal against IOC suspension: CAS
    Team Sportstar
  2. BAN vs SL LIVE score, ICC World Cup 2023 updates: Asalanka, de Silva help Sri Lanka cross 200 after Mathews timed out controversy
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Aizawl FC, eyes third consecutive win
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Timed out in cricket: What is it, rules explained and has it happened before
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIDE Grand Swiss 2023: ‘Candidates’ Vidit, Vaishali give India historic ‘double’
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment