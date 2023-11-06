I-League 2023-24: Sreenidi Deccan takes on Aizawl FC, eyes third consecutive win

Sreenidi Deccan FC will aim to make it three wins out of three in the I-League 2023-24 football season when it takes on Aizawl FC here at the Deccan Arena on Tuesday.

The Deccan Warriors dispatched Inter Kashi 4-1 in their previous game while Aizawl FC lost 1-2 to Mohammedan SC.

“It is always good to start the season on a winning note as that gives us confidence but we have to remember that it is only three points, so it is important not to get carried away and focus on Aizawl FC for the next game,” Sreenidi head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto said.

Sreenidi Deccan FC and Aizawl FC battled to two draws last season, with the fixture at Deccan Arena ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw in December 2022.

“Each season is a different story - the matches, the points table. We know Aizawl FC are a team that can cause us problems but I am sure we will be better than last season,” said Vaz Pinto.

Lalnuntluanga has made a strong start to the season, albeit off the bench in both games - scoring and assisting one goal. But the 23-year-old from Mizoram is aiming for improvement.

“My playing time is not a concern for me right now and I respect the coach’s decision. I am ready and 100 percent committed to the club whenever I am called upon. I might score more or I might not - football is like that - but all that matters is being ready to contribute,” he said.