Nagelsmann named head coach of Euro 2024 host Germany

The former Bayern Munich boss has signed a deal until 2024, allowing the 36-year-old to leave after the European Championship.

Published : Sep 22, 2023 15:21 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

Julian Nagelsmann has been named head coach of Germany.
Germany hired Julian Nagelsmann to lead the men’s national soccer team on Friday, entrusting the former Bayern Munich coach with doing a better job than the last Bayern Munich coach who tried.

The German soccer federation said Nagelsmann was taking over on a short-term contract through next year’s European Championship. Germany is hosting the tournament.

At 36, Nagelsmann is the youngest Germany coach since 34-year-old Otto Nerz was appointed in 1926.

Nagelsmann succeeds Hansi Flick, the first Germany coach ever fired from the position. The federation removed Flick on Sept. 10, the day after a 4-1 loss to Japan stretched the team’s losing run to three games and its winless run to five.

Nagelsmann previously took over from Flick when he became Bayern’s coach in 2021. He led his team to another Bundesliga title—its 10th straight—but was fired by the Bavarian powerhouse in March amid management concerns that he wasn’t getting the best from the squad.

