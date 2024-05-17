MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Argentina and Messi will play 2 warm-up matches in the U.S. ahead of Copa America

Argentina will face Ecuador and Guatemala next month in warm-up matches before facing Canada on June 21 in Copa America 2024 opener.

Published : May 17, 2024 09:03 IST , BUENOS AIRES - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILES PHOTO: Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi reacts before penalty.
FILES PHOTO: Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi reacts before penalty. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILES PHOTO: Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi reacts before penalty. | Photo Credit: AFP

Defending champion Argentina will prepare for the upcoming Copa America tournament by playing warm-up matches against Ecuador and Guatemala next month in the United States.

Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates will face Ecuador at Soldier Field in Chicago on June 9, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said Thursday. Five days later, the reigning World Cup champions will play Guatemala at Commanders Field in Washington, D.C.

That will be Argentina’s last warm-up game before it opens its Copa America campaign on June 20 against Canada in Atlanta.

ALSO READ | Copa America 2024 expands squad size to 26 players, follows Euros to increase strength of contingent

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni will have to submit his final 26-man roster for the tournament on June 12.

Scaloni is leaning toward selecting most of the players that won the country’s third World Cup title in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina will be in Group A, which also includes Chile and Peru.

Related stories

Related Topics

Argentina /

Copa America /

Copa America 2024 /

Lionel Messi /

Canada /

United States /

Lionel Scaloni /

Peru /

Chile

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open: Jarry takes down Tsitsipas to face Paul for spot in final
    Reuters
  2. Argentina and Messi will play 2 warm-up matches in the U.S. ahead of Copa America
    AP
  3. Messi’s $20.4 million compensation with Miami exceeds all but 3 other MLS teams
    AP
  4. Netherlands squad for EURO 2024: Van Dijk, Gakpo named in provisional Holland squad, Klaassen snubbed
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina and Messi will play 2 warm-up matches in the U.S. ahead of Copa America
    AP
  2. Messi’s $20.4 million compensation with Miami exceeds all but 3 other MLS teams
    AP
  3. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Netherlands squad for EURO 2024: Van Dijk, Gakpo named in provisional Holland squad, Klaassen snubbed
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024: Shaw doubtful for England and FA Cup final, hints Man United manager Ten Hag
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Italian Open: Jarry takes down Tsitsipas to face Paul for spot in final
    Reuters
  2. Argentina and Messi will play 2 warm-up matches in the U.S. ahead of Copa America
    AP
  3. Messi’s $20.4 million compensation with Miami exceeds all but 3 other MLS teams
    AP
  4. Netherlands squad for EURO 2024: Van Dijk, Gakpo named in provisional Holland squad, Klaassen snubbed
    Team Sportstar
  5. Al Nassr vs Al Hilal LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Predicted Lineups
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment