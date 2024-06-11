MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: UEFA to honour Germany’s Beckenbauer at opening ceremony

Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 17:22 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Franz Beckenbauer is one of Germany’s most successful captains, having led the side to two European Championships and one World Cup title.
Franz Beckenbauer is one of Germany’s most successful captains, having led the side to two European Championships and one World Cup title. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Franz Beckenbauer is one of Germany’s most successful captains, having led the side to two European Championships and one World Cup title. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Germany’s late World Cup-winning captain and coach Franz Beckenbauer will be honoured by UEFA at the Euro 2024 opening ceremony in the Munich Football Arena on Friday, European football’s governing body said.

Beckenbauer, one of his country’s greatest players, captained West Germany to a European Championship triumph in 1972 and a World Cup success in 1974 before winning the World Cup again as manager in 1990. He died in January aged 78.

READ MORE | Euro 2024: Poland ‘optimistic’ about Lewandowski’s recovery from injury before tournament opener

The opening ceremony will see Beckenbauer’s wife Heidi carry the Henri Delaunay Cup - the tournament’s championship trophy - along with Germany’s two Euro-winning captains Bernard Dietz and Juergen Klinsmann.

This will ensure “all three of Germany’s UEFA Euro triumphs are reflected,” UEFA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The venue of the ceremony is also home to Bayern Munich, the club where Beckenbauer played for over a decade, winning three successive European Cups from 1974 to 1976.

The opening ceremony will precede Germany’s opening match in the tournament against Scotland in Group A.

