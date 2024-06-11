North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

North Korea plays Myanmar in its final match in the Group B of the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the New Laos National stadium.

North Korea is currently trailing by one point behind second-place Syria in its group but it has a game in hand.

How does the Group B points table look before the match?

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Japan 6 6 0 0 24 0 24 18 2 Syria 6 2 1 3 9 12 -3 7 3 North Korea 5 2 0 3 7 6 1 6 4 Myanmar 5 0 1 4 2 24 -22 1

How can North Korea qualify for the third round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Scenario 1 - If North Korea wins: If North Korea beats Myanmar, it will end up with nine points. In this case it will have one two more points than Syria and will finish second behind Japan which has already qualified.

Scenario 2 - If North Korea draws: If North Korea draws with Myanmar, it will end up with seven points. In this case, it will be tied on points with Syria however, it has a superior goal difference and North Korea will qualify.

Here is how the qualification process works:

Round 2 – 18 teams from 36 – The top two teams from each group of second round will qualify in round three and also seals a spot for the AFC Asian Cup.

Round 3 – 6 teams qualify for the World Cup – The teams are drawn into three groups of six teams each, with teams in each group playing against each other on a home-and-away basis. The top two teams from each group seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Round 4 – 2 teams qualify for the World Cup – The remaining teams from the third round are drawn into two groups of three teams each. The teams will play each other in a one-off game at a neutral venue. The winners from each group will qualify for the World Cup and the runners-up will enter Round 5.

Round 5 – 1 team into an inter-confederation play-off – The teams will play two legs on a home-and-away basis with the winner qualifying for the inter-confederation play-off.