MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

North Korea is currently trailing by one point behind second-place Syria in its group but it has a game in hand.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 18:02 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: North Korea flag in a football match.
File Photo: North Korea flag in a football match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: North Korea flag in a football match. | Photo Credit: AP

North Korea plays Myanmar in its final match in the Group B of the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers at the New Laos National stadium.

North Korea is currently trailing by one point behind second-place Syria in its group but it has a game in hand.

How does the Group B points table look before the match?

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Japan 6 6 0 0 24 0 24 18
2 Syria 6 2 1 3 9 12 -3 7
3 North Korea 5 2 0 3 7 6 1 6
4 Myanmar 5 0 1 4 2 24 -22 1

How can North Korea qualify for the third round of FIFA World Cup Qualifiers?

Scenario 1 - If North Korea wins: If North Korea beats Myanmar, it will end up with nine points. In this case it will have one two more points than Syria and will finish second behind Japan which has already qualified.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?

ALSO READ: Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying

Scenario 2 - If North Korea draws: If North Korea draws with Myanmar, it will end up with seven points. In this case, it will be tied on points with Syria however, it has a superior goal difference and North Korea will qualify.

Here is how the qualification process works:

Round 2 – 18 teams from 36 – The top two teams from each group of second round will qualify in round three and also seals a spot for the AFC Asian Cup.

Round 3 – 6 teams qualify for the World Cup – The teams are drawn into three groups of six teams each, with teams in each group playing against each other on a home-and-away basis. The top two teams from each group seal a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Round 4 – 2 teams qualify for the World Cup – The remaining teams from the third round are drawn into two groups of three teams each. The teams will play each other in a one-off game at a neutral venue. The winners from each group will qualify for the World Cup and the runners-up will enter Round 5.

Round 5 – 1 team into an inter-confederation play-off – The teams will play two legs on a home-and-away basis with the winner qualifying for the inter-confederation play-off.

Related Topics

North Korea /

Myanmar /

Syria

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; Pakistan faces Canada in must-win game in New York
    Team Sportstar
  2. North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: United States cricketing exiles face off against powerhouse India in high-stakes clash
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
  5. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Poland ‘optimistic’ about Lewandowski’s recovery from injury before tournament opener
    AFP
  3. Copa America 2024 schedule PDF Download: Complete list of matches with dates, teams, venues
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Germany midfielder Pavlovic out of training camp with illness ahead of tournament opener
    AP
  5. Euro 2024: Czech midfielder Sadilek to miss Euros over tricycle crash during training camp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK vs CAN Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss at 7:30 PM IST; Pakistan faces Canada in must-win game in New York
    Team Sportstar
  2. North Korea vs Myanmar: How can North Korea qualify for third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND, T20 World Cup 2024: United States cricketing exiles face off against powerhouse India in high-stakes clash
    Ashwin Achal
  4. Perfect Japan leaves Syria on brink in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying
    AFP
  5. EURO 2024: Tickets for Ronaldo’s Portugal training session on offer for over 71 thousand rupees
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment