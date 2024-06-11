FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How can Vietnam qualify for the third round?

While India will be keeping one eye on Afghanistan’s match against Kuwait as they battle it out against heavyweights Qatar for a place in the third round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers , there are a few other close contests panning out in other groups.

One such case is that of Vietnam.

Currently perched in third place, Vietnam has amassed six points in five games and is one point behind second-placed Indonesia. In its final fixture of Group F, the side has an uphill task of facing group toppers Iraq, which is yet to drop a point in its second round qualification campaign.

READ MORE | Qatar vs India: India’s journey in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round so far

On the other hand, Indonesia will be facing Philippines -- which is languishing at the bottom of the table and out of contention.

How does the Group F points table look before the match?

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Iraq 5 5 0 0 14 1 13 15 2 Indonesia* 6 3 2 2 7 8 -1 11 3 Vietnam 5 2 0 3 5 7 -2 6 4 Philippines* 6 0 2 5 3 13 -10 2

How can Vietnam qualify for the third round of FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers?

Scenario 1, Vietnam draws: If Vietnam manages to salvage out a draw against unbeaten Iraq then it would be level on points with Indonesia. In that case, Vietnam would have to hope that Philippines causes a huge upset and defeats Indonesia.

If Indonesia even draws against Philippines, then Vietnam’s qualification run would end.

Scenario 2, Vietnam wins: If Vietnam beats Iraq, then Indonesia would have to either lose or draw against Philippines. If Indonesia records a win, then Vietnam would bow out.

Scenario 3, Vietnam loses: If this happens, then Vietnam would have no chance to make it to the next round.

In both scenarios, Vietnam cannot afford to lose their final match in Group F of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Iraq.