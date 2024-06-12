MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Which team won the last edition of the UEFA European Championship?

The last edition of the tournament, Euro 2020, was hosted by 11 cities across Europe, with England losing the summitt clash at the Wembley Stadium in London.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 22:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Italy players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020.
Italy players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN
infoIcon

Italy players celebrate with the trophy after winning Euro 2020. | Photo Credit: MICHAEL REGAN

The 17th edition of the UEFA European football championship -- Euro 2024 -- will be hosted by Germany, with the tournament starting on June 14.

The final of Euro 2024 will happen on July 14, with the Olympiastadion in Berlin as the venue for the finale.

Who is the reigning Euro champion?

The last edition of the tournament, Euro 2020, was hosted by 11 cities across Europe, with Italy emerging out of it as the champion.

The competition though happened in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic which disrupted the original schedule.

Who did Italy beat in the final?

Italy secured its second Euro title -- and first in 53 years -- after it beat England in the final in a penalty shootout at the Wembley.

Host England opened the scoring early in the game through left-back Luke Shaw. Italy struck back veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci who scored from close range.

The scoreline remained 1-1 and the game dragged on to the shootouts, where Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma emerged as the hero by saving two penalties -- off Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka.

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final.
Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/AFP
lightbox-info

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (C) celebrates with teammates after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final. | Photo Credit: Laurence Griffiths/AFP

Donnarumma, who had earlier starred in Italy’s shootout win against Spain in the semifinal, was adjudged the player of the tournament, becoming the first goalkeeper to be awarded so.

