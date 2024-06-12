MagazineBuy Print

IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: What is the highest successful run chase in New York?

T20 World Cup 2024: USA managed 110 runs against India in the first innings in their Group A match in New York on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 21:41 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Hardik Pandya celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket.
Hardik Pandya celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Hardik Pandya celebrates with Rohit Sharma after taking a wicket. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak / The Hindu

USA ended its 20 overs at 110 for eight against India on Wednesday in their Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

If India manages to complete the chase, it will be the highest total shot down at the ground. The best chase recorded here came on Tuesday — 107 by Pakistan against Canada.

Rohit & Co. have chased once at the venue, managing to get 97 runs against Ireland on June 5.

Nitish Kumar was the top-scorer for USA on Wednesday, getting 27 off 24 deliveries. His essay allowed USA to cross the pyschological barrier of 100 runs, which once looked unlikely after USA managed only 18 runs for the loss of two wickets in the PowerPlay.

Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, ending with four wicket for nine runs, the best-ever by an Indian in a T20 World Cup match. Hardik Pandya ended with figures of 2/14.

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India

