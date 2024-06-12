USA ended its 20 overs at 110 for eight against India on Wednesday in their Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.
If India manages to complete the chase, it will be the highest total shot down at the ground. The best chase recorded here came on Tuesday — 107 by Pakistan against Canada.
Rohit & Co. have chased once at the venue, managing to get 97 runs against Ireland on June 5.
Nitish Kumar was the top-scorer for USA on Wednesday, getting 27 off 24 deliveries. His essay allowed USA to cross the pyschological barrier of 100 runs, which once looked unlikely after USA managed only 18 runs for the loss of two wickets in the PowerPlay.
Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers, ending with four wicket for nine runs, the best-ever by an Indian in a T20 World Cup match. Hardik Pandya ended with figures of 2/14.
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: What is the highest successful run chase in New York?
- IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Arshdeep’s four-for helps India restrict United States to 110/8
- USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
- Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman stands by criticism of Barcelona after Frenkie de Jong ruled out of Netherlands squad
- World Junior Chess Championship 2024: Gharibyan beats Makarian, Divya inches closer to final round
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE