MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in the T20 World Cup during the Group ‘A‘ game against USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 21:37 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of USA’s Shayan Jahangir.
India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of USA’s Shayan Jahangir. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of USA’s Shayan Jahangir. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in the T20 World Cup during the Group ‘A‘ game against USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.

Arshdeep finished with magnificent figures of 4-0-9-4, helping India limit the USA to a modest target.

Arshdeep removed USA opener Shayan Jahangir for a golden duck to become only the fourth bowler to pick a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup match.

AS IT HAPPENED | USA VS INDIA HIGHLIGHTS

He ended his first over with two scalps after sending Andries Gous back on a five-ball two.

His second spell saw him getting the better of a set-looking Nitish Kumar in the 15th over before dismissing Harmeet Singh in the 18th.

His 4/9 is also the most economical spell by an Indian with a minimum of four overs bowled.

Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4/11 in 3.2 overs against Australia in the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur held the record for the best bowling figure by an Indian in T20 World Cups.

Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
4/9 - Arshdeep Singh vs USA (New York; 2024)
4/11 - Ravichandran Ashwin vs Australia (Mirpur; 2014)
4/12 - Harbhajan Singh vs England (Colombo; 2014)
4/13 - RP Singh vs South Africa (Durban; 2007)
4/19 - Zaheer Khan vs Ireland (Nottingham; 2009)
4/21 - Pragyan Ojha vs Bangladesh (Nottingham; 2009)

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Arshdeep Singh /

India /

USA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 10/1 (2 overs), Target - 111; Virat Kohli out on golden duck
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Grand Prix: Ancy Sojan wins gold in women’s long jump
    N. Sudarshan
  5. South Africa-W has done homework against world-class India, says skipper Laura Wolvaardt
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: What is the highest successful run chase in New York?
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs USA: India records its best PowerPlay bowling performance in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs USA: Arshdeep Singh becomes fourth bowler to pick a wicket off first ball of a T20 World Cup match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 10/1 (2 overs), Target - 111; Virat Kohli out on golden duck
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Grand Prix: Ancy Sojan wins gold in women’s long jump
    N. Sudarshan
  5. South Africa-W has done homework against world-class India, says skipper Laura Wolvaardt
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment