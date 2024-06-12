Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh registered the best bowling figures by an Indian in the T20 World Cup during the Group ‘A‘ game against USA at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday.
Arshdeep finished with magnificent figures of 4-0-9-4, helping India limit the USA to a modest target.
Arshdeep removed USA opener Shayan Jahangir for a golden duck to become only the fourth bowler to pick a wicket off the first ball of a T20 World Cup match.
AS IT HAPPENED | USA VS INDIA HIGHLIGHTS
He ended his first over with two scalps after sending Andries Gous back on a five-ball two.
His second spell saw him getting the better of a set-looking Nitish Kumar in the 15th over before dismissing Harmeet Singh in the 18th.
His 4/9 is also the most economical spell by an Indian with a minimum of four overs bowled.
Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin’s 4/11 in 3.2 overs against Australia in the 2014 World Cup in Mirpur held the record for the best bowling figure by an Indian in T20 World Cups.
Best Bowling Figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: India 10/1 (2 overs), Target - 111; Virat Kohli out on golden duck
- IND vs USA, T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli records second golden duck in T20Is
- USA vs IND: Arshdeep registers best bowling figures by an Indian in T20 World Cups
- Indian Grand Prix: Ancy Sojan wins gold in women’s long jump
- South Africa-W has done homework against world-class India, says skipper Laura Wolvaardt
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE