WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

New Zealand will look to get its campaign back on track after a shock loss against Afghanistan in its opening match when it takes on co-host West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of two consecutive wins including a 134-run mauling of debutant Uganda in its previous encounter.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

WI vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Nicholas Pooran (C), Devon Conway BATTERS Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Rovman Powell, Brandon King ALL-ROUNDERS Andre Russell. Mitchell Santner BOWLERS Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Akeal Hosein Team Composition: WI 5:6 NZ Credits Left: 10.0