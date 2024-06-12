MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads

WI vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2024: Check the Dream11 fantasy team, predicted playing XI and squads for the West Indies vs New Zealand match in Tarouba on Thursday.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 17:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana.
New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

New Zealand’s captain Kane Williamson bats against Afghanistan during an ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand will look to get its campaign back on track after a shock loss against Afghanistan in its opening match when it takes on co-host West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday.

West Indies enters the contest on the back of two consecutive wins including a 134-run mauling of debutant Uganda in its previous encounter.

PREDICTED PLAYING XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell(C), Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

WI vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM
WICKETKEEPERS
Nicholas Pooran (C), Devon Conway
BATTERS
Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell (VC), Rovman Powell, Brandon King
ALL-ROUNDERS
Andre Russell. Mitchell Santner
BOWLERS
Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Akeal Hosein
Team Composition: WI 5:6 NZ Credits Left: 10.0
THE SQUADS
WEST INDIES
Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.
NEW ZEALAND
Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

Related Topics

T20 World Cup 2024 /

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

New Zealand /

West Indies

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Germany calls up Emre Can to replace sick Alexander Pavlovic for European Championship
    AFP
  2. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: New Zealand faces West Indies in virtual knockout, rain threatens to derail England
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Standard of first-class cricket has dropped in the Caribbean, says former WI captain Denesh Ramdin
    Ayan Acharya
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: We wanted to win before 14 overs but the pitch was difficult to bat, says Babar
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Germany calls up Emre Can to replace sick Alexander Pavlovic for European Championship
    AFP
  2. Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz to play doubles for Spain in Paris Olympics
    AP
  3. WI vs NZ head-to-head, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand overall stats, most runs, wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies vs New Zealand predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs USA Live Score T20 World Cup 2024: IND meets USA in New York, winner qualifies for super eight stage; Predicted XIs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment