Indian Sports Wrap, June 12: India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships

SQUASH
India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships
The Indian men’s and women’s teams made a winning start at the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 in Dalian, China on Tuesday.
The teams began positively in the group stages. The men were without the promising Abhay Singh, who pulled out due to injury.
The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau and Mongolia, while the men, headed by Velavan Senthikumar, began with a convincing win over Kuwait, before falling short against Japan.
India’s results (scores received so far):
-Team Sportstar
TENNIS
Mahika knocked out third seed Sejal in AITA national series juniors
Qualifier Mahika Khanna knocked out third seed Sejal Bhutada 7-6(8), 7-5 in the under-18 girls pre-quarterfinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.
The results (pre-quarterfinals):
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Nagal wins thriller against Giannessi to enter Perugia Challenger quarterfinal
Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his fine form as he entered the quarterfinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger here.
On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Indian toppled unseeded local Alessandro Giannessi in a three-set thriller 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-5).
Last week, India’s top singles player had won the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.
In the opening set, Nagal received heavy thrashing after the Italian blanked him 6-0.
However, the 77th-ranked Indian did not back down from a fightback and kept things close in the following set before earning a lone break and winning the set 7-5 to take things to the decider.
As for the final set, it was ‘game on’ for both the competitors, who eventually took to the tie-breaker, where Nagal survived to take the set 7-6(7-5).
In the quarterfinal, the Indian will face off against the winner of the pre-quarterfinal clash between Maks Kaśnikowski of Poland and third seed Borna Ćorić of Croatia.
Earlier, in the opening round, Nagal had secured a straight-set 7-6(7-1), 6-2 victory over an unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Following the conquest at Heilbronn, the Indian has assured himself of a spot in the singles event of the Paris Olympics next month.
- PTI
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs USA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: United States 7/2 (2); Arshdeep removes Jahangir, Gous in first over
- Being injury-free and good mental space: Nikhat Zareen’s mantra to win medal in Paris Olympics
- Indian Sports Wrap, June 12: India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships
- Euros 2024 Group E: A revamped side could do the trick for Belgium
- ISL: Punjab FC parts ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE