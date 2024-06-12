Indian Sports Wrap, June 12: India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships

SQUASH

India men and women make winning start at Asian Team Squash Championships

The Indian men’s and women’s teams made a winning start at the Asian Team Squash Championships 2024 in Dalian, China on Tuesday.

The teams began positively in the group stages. The men were without the promising Abhay Singh, who pulled out due to injury.

The women, spearheaded by Rathika Suthanthira Seelan, beat Macau and Mongolia, while the men, headed by Velavan Senthikumar, began with a convincing win over Kuwait, before falling short against Japan.

India’s results (scores received so far): Men: India bt Kuwait 2-1 (Velavan Senthilkumar bt Athbi Hamad 11-4, 11-5, 11-4; Rahul Baitha lost to Md Alkhanfar 8-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-9, 2-11; Suraj Kumar Chand bt Bader Almoghrebi 11-6, 11-7, 11-6). Women: India bt Macau 2-1 (Rathika Suthanthira Seelan bt Liu Kwai Chi 11-4, 11-4, 11-5; Pooja Arthi Raghu lost to Yeung Weng Chi 6-11, 5-11, 2-11; Janet Vidhi bt Yeung Wai Leng 11-9, 6-11, 14-12, 11-9). India bt Mongolia 3-0 (Rathika bt Ariunbileg Altankhuyag 11-2, 11-3, 11-4; Pooja bt Myadagaa Dogsom 11-1, 11-1, 11-1; Sunita Patel bt Saran Khishigbaatar 11-1, 11-1, 11-1).

-Team Sportstar

TENNIS

Mahika knocked out third seed Sejal in AITA national series juniors

Qualifier Mahika Khanna knocked out third seed Sejal Bhutada 7-6(8), 7-5 in the under-18 girls pre-quarterfinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Wednesday.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Under-18 boys: Shanker Heisnam bt Amtya Ohlyan 6-2, 6-0; Dhruv Ghanghas bt Kunsh Kakkar 6-3, 1-6, 6-2; Akshat Dhull bt Akshit Kaushik 6-1, 6-0; Aditya Mor bt Rishi Yadav 6-4, 6-1; Ojas Mehlawat bt Gurbaaz Narang 6-4, 6-2; Aryan Chauhan bt Shubham Sehrawat 6-2, 6-2; Aashravya Mehra bt Harsh Malik 6-2, 6-4; Aarav Chawla bt Aksh Sood 6-3, 6-1. Under-18 girls: Shagun Kumari bt Suhani Gaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Devanshi Gohil bt Dhatri Dave 3-6, 6-2, 6-1; Ananya Jain bt Nandini Kansal 6-3, 6-4; Snigdha Pattbandia bt Jasmine Kaur 6-4, 6-0; Anandita Upadhyay bt Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-2, 6-3; Mahika Khanna bt Sejal Bhutada 7-6(8), 7-5; Divya Ungrish bt Vaishnavi Singh 7-5, 4-6, 6-1; Nainika Reddy bt KA Aadirai 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Nagal wins thriller against Giannessi to enter Perugia Challenger quarterfinal

Sumit Nagal in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal continued his fine form as he entered the quarterfinal of the ongoing Perugia Challenger here.

On Wednesday, the sixth-seeded Indian toppled unseeded local Alessandro Giannessi in a three-set thriller 0-6, 7-5, 7-6(7-5).

Last week, India’s top singles player had won the Heilbronn Challenger in Germany.

In the opening set, Nagal received heavy thrashing after the Italian blanked him 6-0.

However, the 77th-ranked Indian did not back down from a fightback and kept things close in the following set before earning a lone break and winning the set 7-5 to take things to the decider.

As for the final set, it was ‘game on’ for both the competitors, who eventually took to the tie-breaker, where Nagal survived to take the set 7-6(7-5).

In the quarterfinal, the Indian will face off against the winner of the pre-quarterfinal clash between Maks Kaśnikowski of Poland and third seed Borna Ćorić of Croatia.

Earlier, in the opening round, Nagal had secured a straight-set 7-6(7-1), 6-2 victory over an unseeded Nerman Fatic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Following the conquest at Heilbronn, the Indian has assured himself of a spot in the singles event of the Paris Olympics next month.

- PTI