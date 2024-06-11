MagazineBuy Print

FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, India leads against Qatar, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup

The Blue Tigers have to at least juice out a draw against the mighty Qatar in order to pip third-placed Afghanistan in Group A for a third round spot, provided the Afghans stay put.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 19:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India comes into the final match of the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a goalless draw with Kuwait.
India comes into the final match of the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a goalless draw with Kuwait. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

India comes into the final match of the second round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after a goalless draw with Kuwait. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

It’s the final matchday of the second round of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2026 as lot of sides will be giving one last push to make it to the third round. India is amongst this bunch, that will hope against hope to create history.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates of the Qatar vs India FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

The Blue Tigers have to at least juice out a draw against the mighty Qatar in order to pip third-placed Afghanistan in Group A for a third round spot, provided the Afghans stay put in the points table.

Teams like Vietnam and North Korea also are dependent on other sides dropping points in their respective groups.

Here are how the tables of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2026 are looking:

Group A:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Qatar* 6 4 2 0 16 2 14 13
2 India* 6 2 2 2 2 5 -2 8
3 Afghanistan* 6 1 3 2 3 13 -10 6
4 Kuwait* 6 1 3 3 5 6 -1 5

Group B:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Japan 6 6 0 0 24 0 24 18
2 North Korea* 6 3 0 3 10 7 3 9
3 Syria 6 2 1 3 9 12 -3 7
4 Myanmar* 6 0 1 5 3 27 -24 1

Group C:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 South Korea 6 5 1 0 20 1 19 16
2 China 6 2 2 2 9 9 0 8
3 Thailand 6 2 2 2 9 9 0 8
4 Singapore 6 0 1 5 5 24 -19 1

Group D:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Oman 5 4 0 1 10 1 9 12
2 Kyrgyzstan 5 3 1 1 12 6 6 10
3 Malaysia* 6 2 2 3 6 9 -3 8
4 Chinese Taipei 6 1 1 5 2 15 -13 1

Group E:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Iran 5 4 1 0 16 4 12 13
2 Uzbekistan 5 4 1 0 13 4 9 13
3 Turkmenistan 5 0 1 4 4 14 -10 1
4 Hong Kong 5 0 1 4 4 15 -11 1

Group F:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Iraq 5 5 0 0 14 1 13 15
2 Indonesia* 6 3 1 2 8 8 0 10
3 Vietnam 5 2 0 3 5 7 -2 6
4 Philippines* 6 0 1 5 3 14 -11 1

Group G:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Saudi Arabia 5 4 1 0 11 1 10 13
2 Jordan 5 3 1 1 14 3 11 10
3 Tajikistan 5 1 2 2 8 7 1 5
4 Pakistan 5 0 0 5 1 23 -22 0

Group H:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 UAE 5 5 0 0 15 1 14 15
2 Bahrain 5 3 1 1 10 2 8 10
3 Yemen 5 1 1 3 3 7 -4 4
4 Nepal 5 0 0 5 0 18 -18 0

Group I:

Positions Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points
1 Australia 6 6 0 0 22 0 22 18
2 Palestine 6 2 2 2 6 6 0 8
3 Lebanon 5 0 3 2 1 8 -7 3
4 Bangladesh 5 0 1 4 1 16 -15 1

