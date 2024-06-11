FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers points table LIVE: AFC standings, India leads against Qatar, North Korea qualifies for Asian Cup

It’s the final matchday of the second round of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2026 as lot of sides will be giving one last push to make it to the third round. India is amongst this bunch, that will hope against hope to create history.
The Blue Tigers have to at least juice out a draw against the mighty Qatar in order to pip third-placed Afghanistan in Group A for a third round spot, provided the Afghans stay put in the points table.
Teams like Vietnam and North Korea also are dependent on other sides dropping points in their respective groups.
Here are how the tables of the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2026 are looking:
Group A:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Qatar*
|6
|4
|2
|0
|16
|2
|14
|13
|2
|India*
|6
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|-2
|8
|3
|Afghanistan*
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|13
|-10
|6
|4
|Kuwait*
|6
|1
|3
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|5
Group B:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Japan
|6
|6
|0
|0
|24
|0
|24
|18
|2
|North Korea*
|6
|3
|0
|3
|10
|7
|3
|9
|3
|Syria
|6
|2
|1
|3
|9
|12
|-3
|7
|4
|Myanmar*
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|27
|-24
|1
Group C:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|South Korea
|6
|5
|1
|0
|20
|1
|19
|16
|2
|China
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|3
|Thailand
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|9
|0
|8
|4
|Singapore
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|24
|-19
|1
Group D:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Oman
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|1
|9
|12
|2
|Kyrgyzstan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|6
|6
|10
|3
|Malaysia*
|6
|2
|2
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|8
|4
|Chinese Taipei
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
|15
|-13
|1
Group E:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Iran
|5
|4
|1
|0
|16
|4
|12
|13
|2
|Uzbekistan
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|4
|9
|13
|3
|Turkmenistan
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|14
|-10
|1
|4
|Hong Kong
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|15
|-11
|1
Group F:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Iraq
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|1
|13
|15
|2
|Indonesia*
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|8
|0
|10
|3
|Vietnam
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|7
|-2
|6
|4
|Philippines*
|6
|0
|1
|5
|3
|14
|-11
|1
Group G:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|10
|13
|2
|Jordan
|5
|3
|1
|1
|14
|3
|11
|10
|3
|Tajikistan
|5
|1
|2
|2
|8
|7
|1
|5
|4
|Pakistan
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|23
|-22
|0
Group H:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|UAE
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|1
|14
|15
|2
|Bahrain
|5
|3
|1
|1
|10
|2
|8
|10
|3
|Yemen
|5
|1
|1
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|4
|4
|Nepal
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|18
|-18
|0
Group I:
|Positions
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Australia
|6
|6
|0
|0
|22
|0
|22
|18
|2
|Palestine
|6
|2
|2
|2
|6
|6
|0
|8
|3
|Lebanon
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|3
|4
|Bangladesh
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
|16
|-15
|1
