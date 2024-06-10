MagazineBuy Print

Ukraine at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Ukraine will face Belgium, Romania and Slovakia in Group E. Although the Belgians are the group favourites, Ukraine are well-equipped to reach the knockout stage by finishing second.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 22:45 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Ukraine players pose for a team group photo ahead of the friednly match against Poland.
Ukraine players pose for a team group photo ahead of the friednly match against Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ukraine players pose for a team group photo ahead of the friednly match against Poland. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ukraine’s appearance in its first major tournament since Russia’s full-scale invasion has given the war-plagued country a reason to celebrate the success of a talented team which has every quality needed to go far in the Euros.

Ukraine, which has been fighting off a Russian invasion since February 2022, will play in its fourth straight Euros with a slew of world-class players such as Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and Arsenal full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Ukraine will face Belgium, Romania and Slovakia in Group E. Although the Belgians are the group favourites, Ukraine are well-equipped to reach the knockout stage by finishing second.

Up front, Ukraine will rely on the towering Artem Dovbyk, whose physicality and pace terrorise defenders.

The 26-year-old moved to Girona from Dnipro-1 last year and was La Liga’s top scorer of the season with 24 goals in 36 games, one more Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth.

UKRAINE AT A GLANCE
Previous Euro performance: Three participations, quarter-finalists in 2020
Other honours: None
FIFA ranking: 22
Nickname: The Blue and Yellow
Coach: Serhiy Rebrov
Star players: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Artem Dovbyk, Mykhailo Mudryk
Main clubs: Shakhtar Donetsk, Dynamo Kyiv
How did it qualify: Won Play-off B
Pre-Euro friendlies:
Ukraine 0 Germany 0
Ukraine 1 Poland 3
Ukraine v Moldova (June 11)

Ukraine qualified for the Euros with a 2-1 win after a second-half comeback against Iceland in its playoff final in March after losing an automatic qualification spot to Italy.

That victory proved an emotional moment for the country that had eagerly followed their team’s qualifying campaign, which was exclusively held outside Ukraine due to the invasion, which Moscow calls a ‘special military operation’.

“The feelings inside are so hard to describe as today every Ukrainian was watching our game,” Zinchenko said after the win.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024 Group B: Can Italy do it again?

The team received messages of support from soldiers on the front line, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked them for “proving once again: whenever Ukrainians face difficulties but do not give up and continue to fight, Ukrainians certainly win”.

Russia will not take part in the 24-nation tournament, having been banned by European soccer governing body UEFA over the invasion of Ukraine.

At the last Euros, Ukraine reached the quarterfinals, losing 4-0 to eventual runner-up England. It was eliminated at the group stage in its two other appearances.

Ukraine has lost only two of its last 20 Euro qualifiers, and was taking on Germany, Poland and Moldova in friendlies in June as part of its last preparations for the tournament.

RELATED: England at Euro 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news

A long run at the Euros would help the people of Ukraine to take their minds off the horrors of war, at least for a moment.

“The missiles are flying every day. Our mission is to show that we’re all alive and fighting against the Russians and that we need Europe’s support,” manager Serhiy Rebrov said before Ukraine’s victory against Iceland. 

UKRAINE SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Georgiy Bushchan (Dynamo Kyiv), Anatoliy Trubin (Benfica/POR), Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid/ESP)
Defenders: Yukhym Konoplya (Shakhtar Donetsk), Bohdan Mykhaylichenko (Polissya Zhytomyr), Maksym Taloverov (LASK Linz/AUT), Illya Zabarnyi (Bournemouth/ENG), Vitaliy Mykolenko (Everton/ENG), Valeriy Bondar (Shakhtar Donetsk), Mykola Matviyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Oleksandr Tymchyk (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Svatok (Dnipro-1)
Midfielders: Serhiy Sydorchuk (Westerlo/BEL), Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk), Ruslan Malinovskyi (Genoa/ITA), Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea/ENG), Volodymyr Brazhko (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Zinchenko (Arsenal/ENG), Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Georgiy Sudakov (Shakhtar Donetsk), Viktor Tsygankov (Girona/ESP), Andriy Yarmolenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Oleksandr Zubkov (Shakhtar Donetsk)
Forwards: Artem Dovbyk (Girona/ESP), Roman Yaremchuk (Valencia/ESP), Vladyslav Vanat (Dynamo Kyiv)

UKRAINE FULL SCHEDULE

Ukraine vs Romania - June 17, Monday - 6:30 PM
Ukraine vs Slovakia - June 21, Friday - 6:30 PM
Ukraine vs Belgium - June 26, Wednesday - 9:30 PM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Ukraine’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

