MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Poland at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

Poland was the last team to qualify for the final when it edged Wales 5-4 on penalties in the playoffs after failing to book a spot directly from a group in which it finished third.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 21:30 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in action with Czech Republic’s Vladimir Coufal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier.
Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in action with Czech Republic’s Vladimir Coufal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Poland’s Robert Lewandowski in action with Czech Republic’s Vladimir Coufal during the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Many Polish fans had envisioned supporting a different team than their own in Germany before striker Robert Lewandowski’s side turned a lacklustre Euro 2024 qualifying campaign into a last-minute ticket, possibly already exceeding local expectations.

Poland was the last team to qualify for the final when it edged Wales 5-4 on penalties in the playoffs after failing to book a spot directly from a group in which it finished third behind Albania and Czech Republic.

Winning just three of their eight qualifying games, it was close to missing out on the Euro final for the first time since its debut appearance in 2008.

But drawn into one of the toughest groups with twice European champions France, the Netherlands and Austria, all ranked above it, Poland will face a difficult road to progress to the knockout rounds.

Challenging Austria, which it faces after playing the Netherlands, to try to qualify as one of the best third-place teams could be its best bet of making progress.

POLAND AT A GLANCE
Previous Euro performances: Four participations, best performance quarterfinals in 2016
Other: World Cup third place 1974, 1982
FIFA ranking: 28th
Nickname: Bialo-czerwoni (The White-Reds)
Coach: Michal Probierz (POL)
Star players: Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski, Robert Lewandowski
Main clubs: Jagiellonia Bialystok, Legia Warsaw, Lech Poznan, Wisla Krakow
How did it qualify: Finished third in Group E behind Albania and Czech Republic; beat Estonia and then defeated Wales on penalties in play-offs
Pre-Euro friendlies:
Poland 3 Ukraine 1
Poland v Turkey (June 10)

However, with Poland’s qualification to compete amongst Europe’s 24 best teams having already been a late and rather unexpected feat, being freed from the weight of expectation may be just what the country needs to spring another surprise.

The Poles still vividly remember their best performance to date which came in 2016, when they defied the odds to reach the quarterfinals in France.

Having finished above Ukraine and Northern Ireland and earned a goalless draw with Germany in the group stage, they beat Switzerland on penalties in the last 16 before being eliminated in a shootout by eventual champion Portugal.

However, scoring may again prove a tricky task for the nation despite having one of Europe’s best strikers in Lewandowski.

Poland reached the Euro 2016 quarterfinals with only four goals in regular time and the most recent 2022 World Cup saw it progress to the last 16 as it scored only three times.

But Poland’s new coach Michal Probierz said his team were ready for a battle.

“We want to play football at these Euros, we don’t want to go there just to go on tour,” he said. “We want to play a very good tournament, get out of the group and fight for something more.”

Probierz, in charge since March, is Poland’s fifth coach in three years and will lead the country at its fifth Euro.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Provisional Squad
Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus/ITA), Marcin Bulka (Nice/FRA), Oliwier Zych (Puszcza Niepolomice), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna/ITA)
Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Southampton/ENG), Bartosz Bereszynski (Empoli/ITA), Pawel Bochniewicz (Heerenveen/NED), Jakub Kiwior (Arsenal/ENG), Bartosz Salamon (Lech Poznan), Tymoteusz Puchacz (Kaiserslautern/GER), Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona/ITA), Sebastian Walukiewicz (Empoli/ITA)
Midfielders: Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens/FRA), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Moder (Brighton and Hove Albion/ENG), Taras Romanczuk (Jagiellonia Bialystok), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens/GRE), Michal Skoras (Club Brugge/BEL), Nicola Zalewski (Roma/ITA), Jakub Piotrowski (Ludogorets/BUL), Bartosz Slisz (Atlanta United/USA), Sebastian Szymanski (Fenerbahce/TUR), Kacper Urbanski (Bologna/ITA), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli/ITA)
Forwards: Adam Buksa (Antalyaspor/TUR), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus/ITA), Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona/ESP), Krzysztof Piatek (Istanbul Basaksehir/TUR), Karol Swiderski (Verona/ITA)

POLAND MATCH SCHEDULE

Poland vs Netherlands - June 16, Sunday - 6:30 PM
Poland vs Austria - June 21, Friday - 9:30 PM
Poland vs France - June 25, Tuesday - 9:30 PM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Poland’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

Related Topics

Poland /

Euro 2024 /

Roberto Lewandowski /

Euro 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 updates: India 12/1; Haris Rauf removes Virat Kohli early after Pakistan opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 8/0 (1 over) vs PAK; Rohit, Virat to resume for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024 Final Live score updates, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Zverev wins the third set 7-5 to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is there any reserve day available for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK New York Weather Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan match to restart at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Poland at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
    Team Sportstar
  2. Austria at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. Slovenia in EURO 2024: Full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview, team news
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Ecuador: Will Lionel Messi play in warm-up game before Copa America 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: England must not rely solely on Bellingham for Euros success, Southgate says
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs PAK Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024 updates: India 12/1; Haris Rauf removes Virat Kohli early after Pakistan opts to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: IND 8/0 (1 over) vs PAK; Rohit, Virat to resume for India
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024 Final Live score updates, Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Zverev wins the third set 7-5 to take the lead
    Team Sportstar
  4. Is there any reserve day available for the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs PAK New York Weather Live Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan match to restart at 9:30 PM IST
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment