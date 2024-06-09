MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Ecuador: Will Lionel Messi play in warm-up game before Copa America 2024?

Lionel Messi and Copa America have had special history together as it was his first major title with the team, winning it in 2021, beating Brazil in the final.

Published : Jun 09, 2024 18:17 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America, beating Brazil in 2019.
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America, beating Brazil in 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Argentina’s Lionel Messi celebrates winning the Copa America, beating Brazil in 2019. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina, the defending champion of the Copa America, will look to finish its preparations on a high as it enters the latest edition of the tournament, later this month.

The Albiceleste have won their previous two friendlies, against El Salvador and Costa Rica, while it also pipped Brazil in a World Cup qualifier in November last year. But the most important question for fans around the world remains whether Lionel Messi, Argentina’s captain, will play in the match or not.

Messi and Copa America have had special history together as it was his first major title with the team, winning it in 2021, beating Brazil in the final.

He has led the side to an even bigger title since, winning the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, two years ago.

But at 36, the forward’s fitness has been far from what he was at his prime, which have seen him miss a few matches for Inter Miami, the club he plays for in Major League Soccer. And that, naturally, keeps his chances of starting friendly games in doubt.

Will Lionel Messi play in final warm-up game before Copa America 2024?

Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni, however, has revealed that Messi is set to feature in the match against Ecuador.

“The people will be able to see Messi tomorrow. He will surely play for a while. We are going to think carefully about the minutes that they will have so that we are ready for the debut,” Scaloni told reporters in a press conference.

“I imagine Leo (Messi) will play. I don’t know if it will be the entire match, 30 minutes, 60, but the people will be able to see him, that is the most important thing.”

In the last edition of Copa America too, Messi was one of the goalscorers against Ecuador in the quarterfinal, with Argentina winning the clash 3-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Brazil.
In the last edition of Copa America too, Messi was one of the goalscorers against Ecuador in the quarterfinal, with Argentina winning the clash 3-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP
lightbox-info

In the last edition of Copa America too, Messi was one of the goalscorers against Ecuador in the quarterfinal, with Argentina winning the clash 3-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Brazil. | Photo Credit: AP

Interestingly, the last time Argentina played Ecuador, it was Messi who scored the winner from a brilliant free-kick, netting his 104th international strike.

In the last edition of Copa America too, Messi was one of the goalscorers against Ecuador in the quarterfinal, with Argentina winning the clash 3-0 at the Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico in Brazil.

