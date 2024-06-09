MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action

Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States.

Jun 09, 2024

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action.
FILE PHOTO: Argentina's Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi in action. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Defending champion Argentina will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. on Monday.

Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States.

The Albiceleste are the overwhelming favourites to defend their title and have one of the strongest teams in the tournament alongside arch-rival Brazil.

Coach Lionel Scaloni will be looking to asses his squad ahead of the tournament as most players are coming off from end of season holidays. Argentina last played in March 27, 2024 against against Costa Rica in an international friendly.

On the other hand, Ecuador is one of only two CONMEBOL members which have never lifted the title, the other one being Venezuela.

ALSO READ | Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina against Ecuador in Copa America 2024 warm-up match?

Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez Bas will also hope for a positive result against Argentina before the start of the tournament, especially because the Tri has never defeated the Albiceleste in Copa America.

Ecuador last played in March 25, 2024 against Italy in a international friendly. Players like Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan have thrived in Premier League over the last couple of seasons.

ARGENTINA SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez
Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, German Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, Valentin Barco
Midfielders: Guido Rodriguez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Giovani Lo Celso
Forwards: Angel Di Maria, Valentin Carboni, Lionel Messi, Angel Correa, Alejandro Garnacho, Nicolas Gonzalez, Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez

ECUADOR SQUAD

Predicted XI

Argentina: Benifez (GK); Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Di Maria, Messi, Garnacho

Ecuador: Burrai (GK); Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Minda, Plata, Sarmiento

LIVESTREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the international friendly between Argentina and Ecuador kick-off?
The international friendly between Argentina and Ecuador will kick-off at 4:30 AM IST on Monday, June 10, at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.
Where to watch international friendly between Argentina and Ecuador in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast or live streaming of the match in India.
Where to watch the international friendly between Argentina and Ecuador in USA?
Viewers from the USA can watch the live telecast of the match on TUDN USA, Univision and Fox Deportes. The match will also be live streamed on Fubo, Fox Sports app/website, TUDN App and ViX

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
