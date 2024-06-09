Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action

Defending champion Argentina will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. on Monday.
Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States.
The Albiceleste are the overwhelming favourites to defend their title and have one of the strongest teams in the tournament alongside arch-rival Brazil.
Coach Lionel Scaloni will be looking to asses his squad ahead of the tournament as most players are coming off from end of season holidays. Argentina last played in March 27, 2024 against against Costa Rica in an international friendly.
On the other hand, Ecuador is one of only two CONMEBOL members which have never lifted the title, the other one being Venezuela.
ALSO READ | Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina against Ecuador in Copa America 2024 warm-up match?
Ecuador coach Felix Sanchez Bas will also hope for a positive result against Argentina before the start of the tournament, especially because the Tri has never defeated the Albiceleste in Copa America.
Ecuador last played in March 25, 2024 against Italy in a international friendly. Players like Moises Caicedo and Pervis Estupinan have thrived in Premier League over the last couple of seasons.
ARGENTINA SQUAD
ECUADOR SQUAD
Predicted XI
Argentina: Benifez (GK); Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Lo Celso, Mac Allister, Fernandez; Di Maria, Messi, Garnacho
Ecuador: Burrai (GK); Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Preciado, Franco, Caicedo, Estupinan; Minda, Plata, Sarmiento
LIVESTREAMING AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the international friendly between Argentina and Ecuador kick-off?
Where to watch international friendly between Argentina and Ecuador in India?
Where to watch the international friendly between Argentina and Ecuador in USA?
