Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE UPDATES: ARG vs ECU, Starting XI, Lautaro leads attack, Messi starts from the bench

Match preview

Defending champion Argentina will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. on Monday.

Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States.

The Albiceleste are the overwhelming favourites to defend their title and have one of the strongest teams in the tournament alongside arch-rival Brazil.

Coach Lionel Scaloni will be looking to asses his squad ahead of the tournament as most players are coming off from end of season holidays. Argentina last played in March 27, 2024 against against Costa Rica in an international friendly.