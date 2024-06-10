Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE UPDATES: ARG vs ECU, Starting XI, Lautaro leads attack, Messi starts from the bench

Key Updates
- June 10, 2024 03:40Ecuador’s starting XI
Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Willan Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Moisés Caicedo, Kendry Páez, Joao Ortiz; Jhon Yeboah, and Enner Valencia; A. Minda, J. Sarmiento, A. Franco
- June 10, 2024 03:31Starting XI of Argentina
Emiliano Martínez ; Gonzalo Montiel , Cristian Romero , Lisandro Martínez , Marcos Acuña ; Rodrigo De Paul , Leandro Paredes , Giovani Lo Celso ; Lautaro Martínez , Julián Álvarez , Ángel Di María.
- June 10, 2024 03:29Predicted line-up of Ecuador
Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Willan Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Moisés Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Joao Ortiz; Jhon Yeboah, Kendry Páez and Enner Valencia
- June 10, 2024 03:28Predicted line-up of Argentina
Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Leonardo Balerdi, Marcos Acuña; Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi; Alejandro Garnacho, Lautaro Martínez.
- June 10, 2024 03:12Match preview
Defending champion Argentina will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. on Monday.
Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States.
The Albiceleste are the overwhelming favourites to defend their title and have one of the strongest teams in the tournament alongside arch-rival Brazil.
Coach Lionel Scaloni will be looking to asses his squad ahead of the tournament as most players are coming off from end of season holidays. Argentina last played in March 27, 2024 against against Costa Rica in an international friendly.
- June 10, 2024 03:06Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Argentina and Ecuador as Lionel Messi and Co, gear up for Copa America 2024.
