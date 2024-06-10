MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE UPDATES: ARG vs ECU, Starting XI, Lautaro leads attack, Messi starts from the bench

ARG vs ECU: Follow the live updates of the warm-up match before Copa America 2024, between Argentina and Ecuador, being played at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago.

Updated : Jun 10, 2024 03:44 IST

Team Sportstar
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 5: Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) laughs with teammate Rodrigo De Paul during a training session at Florida Blue Training Center on June 5, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Marco Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Marco Bello / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 5: Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) laughs with teammate Rodrigo De Paul during a training session at Florida Blue Training Center on June 5, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Marco Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Marco Bello / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Marco Bello
lightbox-info

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - JUNE 5: Lionel Messi of Argentina (R) laughs with teammate Rodrigo De Paul during a training session at Florida Blue Training Center on June 5, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Marco Bello/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Marco Bello / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) | Photo Credit: Marco Bello

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the international friendly match between Argentina and Ecuador from Soldier Field in Illinois, United States of America. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through minute-by-minute of this match.

  • June 10, 2024 03:40
    Ecuador’s starting XI

    Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Willan Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Moisés Caicedo, Kendry Páez, Joao Ortiz; Jhon Yeboah, and Enner Valencia; A. Minda, J. Sarmiento, A. Franco

  • June 10, 2024 03:31
    Starting XI of Argentina

    Emiliano Martínez ; Gonzalo Montiel , Cristian Romero , Lisandro Martínez , Marcos Acuña ; Rodrigo De Paul , Leandro Paredes , Giovani Lo Celso ; Lautaro Martínez , Julián Álvarez , Ángel Di María.

  • June 10, 2024 03:29
    Predicted line-up of Ecuador

    Ecuador: Hernán Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Félix Torres, Willan Pacho, Piero Hincapié; Moisés Caicedo, Carlos Gruezo, Joao Ortiz; Jhon Yeboah, Kendry Páez and Enner Valencia

  • June 10, 2024 03:28
    Predicted line-up of Argentina

    Argentina: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martínez, Leonardo Balerdi, Marcos Acuña; Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi; Alejandro Garnacho, Lautaro Martínez.

  • June 10, 2024 03:12
    Match preview

    Defending champion Argentina will kick-off its 2024 Copa America preparations with a friendly match against Ecuador at the Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. on Monday.

    Lionel Messi and Co. will be looking to live up to their World Champions tag in the upcoming continental showpiece event in the United States. 

    The Albiceleste are the overwhelming favourites to defend their title and have one of the strongest teams in the tournament alongside arch-rival Brazil. 

    Coach Lionel Scaloni will be looking to asses his squad ahead of the tournament as most players are coming off from end of season holidays. Argentina last played in March 27, 2024 against against Costa Rica in an international friendly. 

  • June 10, 2024 03:06
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between Argentina and Ecuador as Lionel Messi and Co, gear up for Copa America 2024. 

Related Topics

Argentina /

Ecuador /

Copa America /

Copa America 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE UPDATES: ARG vs ECU, Starting XI, Lautaro leads attack, Messi starts from the bench
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Will Lionel Messi play in warm-up game against Ecuador before Copa America 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: “Bumrah is a genius, we all know that,” says Rohit Sharma after India beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE UPDATES: ARG vs ECU, Starting XI, Lautaro leads attack, Messi starts from the bench
    Team Sportstar
  2. Netherlands at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
    Team Sportstar
  3. France at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
    Team Sportstar
  4. Poland at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
    Team Sportstar
  5. Austria at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE UPDATES: ARG vs ECU, Starting XI, Lautaro leads attack, Messi starts from the bench
    Team Sportstar
  2. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info: When, where to watch pre-Copa America 2024 friendly, Messi in action
    Team Sportstar
  3. Will Lionel Messi play in warm-up game against Ecuador before Copa America 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2024: “Bumrah is a genius, we all know that,” says Rohit Sharma after India beats Pakistan
    Team Sportstar
  5. OMA vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland cruises to seven-wicket victory over Oman
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment