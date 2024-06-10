MagazineBuy Print

Giroud, Mbappe fail to secure win as Canada holds France to goalless draw before EURO, Copa America 2024

France faces Austria in its tournament opener before taking on the Netherlands on June 21 and Poland four days later while Canada kicks off the Copa America against Lionel Messi’s Argentina on June 20.

Published : Jun 10, 2024 04:16 IST , BORDEAUX, France

Reuters
It was France’s record scorer Olivier Giroud’s last appearance on home soil after announcing his international retirement following the European Championship, and he received a standing ovation at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.
It was France's record scorer Olivier Giroud's last appearance on home soil after announcing his international retirement following the European Championship, and he received a standing ovation at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

It was France’s record scorer Olivier Giroud’s last appearance on home soil after announcing his international retirement following the European Championship, and he received a standing ovation at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux. | Photo Credit: AP

France and Canada played out a 0-0 draw in a friendly on Sunday as the two nations concluded their preparations for Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

France threatened to take the lead in the first half but efforts by N’Golo Kante and Marcus Thuram were denied by fine saves from goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau.

The stalemate continued in the second half, with both sides creating chances but failing to find the back of the net.

It was France forward and record scorer Olivier Giroud’s last appearance on home soil after announcing his international retirement following the European Championship, and he received a standing ovation at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

“We were up against some good opposition with a lot of intensity, and we had a few good chances in the first half. After that it was more difficult,” said manager Didier Deschamps.

RELATED: France at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

France, which comfortably beat Luxembourg 3-0 on Wednesday, is among the favourites to win the European title with the tournament kicking off in Germany on Friday.

“It’s not ideal but it was important for me to spread the play around and get everyone involved in these two friendly games. It wasn’t easy today, and we’re going to make the most of it in terms of what awaits us on June 17,” Deschamps added.

France faces Austria in its tournament opener before taking on the Netherlands on June 21 and Poland four days later. Canada, under new coach Jesse Marsch, kicks off the Copa America against Lionel Messi’s Argentina on June 20, before facing Peru five days later and Chile on June 29.

