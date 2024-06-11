MagazineBuy Print

Romania at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

With a hard-working team which understands its limitations, and in a Group E in Germany that includes Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine, there is cautious optimism that it can be a surprise this year.

Published : Jun 11, 2024 00:30 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Players pose for the team picture ahead of an friendly match between Romania and Liechtenstein.
Players pose for the team picture ahead of an friendly match between Romania and Liechtenstein. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Players pose for the team picture ahead of an friendly match between Romania and Liechtenstein. | Photo Credit: AP

Romania showed its graft and potential when it topped its qualification group through an unbeaten campaign to reach the Euro 2024 finals in Germany but is not the finished article, according to coach Edward Iordanescu.

Iordanescu’s side won six and drew four of their 10 qualifiers, finishing ahead of Switzerland as they earned a first visit to the finals since 2016 and sixth overall.

They have never made it past the quarterfinals but with a hard-working team which understands its limitations, and in a Group E in Germany that includes Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine, there is cautious optimism that they can be a surprise this year.

They will open their campaign against Ukraine in Munich on June 17.

Iordanescu, whose father Anghel had three spells in charge of Romania and took them to the 1994 World Cup quarterfinals, was appointed to lead the team in January 2022.

ROMANIA AT A GLANCE
Previous Euro performance: Five participations, quarterfinalists in 2000
Other honours: None
FIFA ranking: 46
Nickname: Tricolorii
Coach: Edward Iordanescu
Star players: Nicolae Stanciu, Radu Dragusin, Ianis Hagi
Main clubs: FCSB, CFR Cluj, Dinamo Bucharest
How did it qualify: Won Group I
Pre-Euro friendlies:
Romania 0 Bulgaria 0
Romania 0 Liechtenstein 0

It was a rocky start as he won only one of his first seven games in charge, but since November 2022, his sole loss has been a 3-2 friendly defeat by Colombia in March this year.

Romania has not been to the World Cup since 1998 and its eight-year absence from the Euros was also frustrating, according to the coach.

“We had a lot of tension and disappointments on the way to this goal and we had to make a lot of effort to get on the right track,” Iordanescu told reporters.

“(At the Euros) it will be infinitely more difficult. We have to raise our level, because we are talking about the best players and the best teams.”

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches in European Championship, kick off time in IST, CET, venues, teams

Iordanescu confirmed he would stick with the core of the players who qualified the team for the finals.

“We cannot make major changes in this group,” he said. “This team has already proved it has potential, but we are looking forward and have our foot on the accelerator. We are in the last 100 metres and I want our success story to continue in Germany.”

Defender Radu Dragusin, 22, barely played at Tottenham Hotspur this season but is one of three Romanians to start each of their qualifiers along with midfielder and captain Nicolae Stanciu and defender Andrei Burca -- both based in Saudi Arabia.

Midfielder Ianis Hagi, son of Romania great Gheorghe, also played a key role, while the goals threat could come from journeyman striker George Puscas.

They headline a relatively inexperienced squad that is seeking a first knockout place at the Euros since the quarterfinal defeat by Italy in 2000.

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Florin Nita (Gaziantep/TUR), Horatiu Moldovan (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Stefan Tarnovanu (FCSB), Razvan Sava (CFR Cluj)
Defenders: Nicusor Bancu (Universitatea Craiova), Andrei Burca (Al-Okhdood/KSA), Ionut Nedelcearu (Palermo/ITA), Adrian Rus (Pafos/CYP), Andrei Ratiu (Rayo Vallecano/ESP), Radu Dragusin (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Vasile Mogos (CFR Cluj), Bogdan Racovitan (Rakow Czestochowa/POL)
Midfielders: Nicolae Stanciu (Damac/KSA), Razvan Marin (Empoli/ITA), Alexandru Cicaldau (Konyaspor/TUR), Ianis Hagi (Alaves/ESP), Dennis Man (Parma/ITA), Valentin Mihaila (Parma/ITA), Marius Marin (Pisa/ITA), Darius Olaru (FCSB), Deian Sorescu (Gaziantep/TUR), Florinel Coman (FCSB), Adrian Sut (FCSB), Constantin Grameni (Farul Constanta)
Forwards: George Puscas (Bari/ITA), Denis Alibec Muaither/QAT), Denis Dragus (Gaziantep/TUR), Daniel Birligea (CFR Cluj)

ROMANIA FULL SCHEDULE

Romania vs Ukraine - June 17, Monday - 6:30 PM
Romania vs Belgium - June 23, Sunday - 12:30 AM
Romania vs Slovakia - June 26, Wednesday - 9:30 PM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Romania’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

