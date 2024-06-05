MagazineBuy Print

Hungary at Euro 2024: Full squad, preview, match schedule, previous performances, venue, live streaming info

Led by Italian manager Marco Rossi, Hungary are set for its third successive Euros, having previously missed out since 1972.

Published : Jun 05, 2024 20:30 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Szoboszlai, already Hungary’s captain at 23 years old, has impressed for his new side Liverpool this season since moving from RB Leipzig and looks to have recovered from injury in good time to face Switzerland, Germany and Scotland in Group A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Szoboszlai, already Hungary’s captain at 23 years old, has impressed for his new side Liverpool this season since moving from RB Leipzig and looks to have recovered from injury in good time to face Switzerland, Germany and Scotland in Group A. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hungary may not yet have reached the same heights as it’s golden era in the middle of last century but it could be dark horses at Euro 2024 having stormed through qualifying and narrowly missed out on reaching the Nations League finals.

Led by Italian manager Marco Rossi, Hungary are set for its third successive Euros, having previously missed out since 1972. It was unbeaten in Euro 2024 qualifying Group G, recording impressive home and away victories over Serbia in the process.

Ferencvaros forward Barnabas Varga and midfield dynamo Dominik Szoboszlai were the team’s four-goal joint leading scorers in qualifying and will be crucial to Hungary’s hopes of reaching the last 16, as it did in France in 2016.

Denes Dibusz will likely keep the No. 1 jersey ahead of Peter Gulacsi, while it has experience in abundance at the back as Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Adam Lang, Loic Nego and Endre Botka have more than 250 caps between them.

Hungary takes on Germany in Stuttgart in its second group match on June 19. However, rather than being daunted by facing the tournament host, it will be buoyed up by its recent record against the three-times European champions.

Hungary was expected to finish bottom of Nations League Group A3 in 2022 but instead shocked its more illustrious opponents, beating England home and away and drawing 1-1 with Germany at home. It then defeated the Germans 1-0 in Leipzig with an early goal from veteran former forward Adam Szalai.

Hungary at EURO 2024: At a Glance
Previous Euro performances: Four participations, best performance third in 1964
Other: World Cup runners-up 1938, 1954
FIFA ranking: 26th
Nickname: The Magyars
Coach: Marco Rossi (ITA)
Star players: Dominik Szoboszlai, Willi Orban, Milos Kerkez
Main clubs: Ferencvaros, Budapest Honved, MTK Budapest
How did they qualify: Topped Group G ahead of Serbia
Pre-Euro friendlies:
Ireland 2 Hungary 1 (June 4)
Hungary v Israel (June 8)

It finished second to Italy by one point, narrowly missing out on last year’s finals but went through 2023 unbeaten.

Hungary has a storied history in football with the golden era of the Magical Magyars, led by one of the greatest players of all time Ferenc Puskas, winning Olympic gold in 1952 and finishing runners-up at the 1954 World Cup.

Their influence led to more Olympic success in 1964 and 1968 but since reaching the semi-finals of Euro 1972 Hungary have struggled to live up to the past.

Now, Rossi, who has been coaching for more than 10 years in Hungary and joined the national team in 2018, feels the side are ready to write its own history in Germany.

“I no longer feel a burden, especially lately. And not because we feel we are at that level of glory, but simply because we have managed to get the football fans back on our side,” the 59-year-old said in January.

“We managed to bring enthusiasm back to Hungary and that is a great legacy that we will leave to those who come in the future.”

Hungary begins its Euro 2024 campaign against the Swiss on June 15, before facing Germany. Their final group game is against Scotland on June 23.

SQUAD

Hungary squad
Goalkeepers: Denes Dibusz (Ferencvaros), Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig), Peter Szappanos (Paks)
Defenders: Botond Balogh (Parma), Endre Botka (Ferencvaros), Marton Dardai (Hertha BSC), Attila Fiola (Fehervar), Adam Lang (Omonia Nicosia), Willi Orban (RB Leipzig), Attila Szalai (Freiburg)
Midfielders: Bendeguz Bolla (Servette), Mihaly Kata (MTK), Milos Kerkez (Bournemouth), Laszlo Kleinheisler (Hajduk Split), Adam Nagy (Spezia Calcio), Zsolt Nagy (Puskas Akademia), Loic Nego (Le Havre), Andras Schafer (Union Berlin), Callum Styles (Sunderland)
Forwards: Martin Adam (Ulsan Hyundai), Kevin Csoboth (Ujpest), Daniel Gazdag (Philadelphia Union), Krisztofer Horvath (Kecskemet), Roland Sallai (Freiburg), Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool), Barnabas Varga (Ferencvaros).

Hungary Fixtures

Hungary Euro 2024 fixtures:
Hungary vs Switzerland - June 15, Saturday - 6:30 PM IST
Scotland vs Switzerland - June 19, Tuesday - 9:30 PM IST
Scotland vs Hungary - June 24, Monday - 12:30 AM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Hungary’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP)

