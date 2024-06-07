MagazineBuy Print

Spain at Euro 2024: Full squad, preview, match schedule, live streaming info, kick-off timings

Spain seems to be ready to emerge from the shadows of past glories after two heartbreaking shootout defeats in the Euro 2020 semifinal against Italy and the 2022 World Cup last-16 versus Morocco.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 18:56 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Spain’s 2023 UEFA Nations League title and an almost perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign that left the impression its young and talented core seem to be on the rise under the calm Luis de la Fuente.
infoIcon

Spain will arrive in Germany for Euro 2024 looking to re-establish itself as a major title contender while hoping to tune out the noise after months of controversy surrounding the country’s scandal-ridden football federation (RFEF).

As it braces for the challenge of a tough Group B alongside Croatia, European champion Italy and surprise package Albania, Spain manager Luis de la Fuente and his players have had to deal with the furore swirling around the RFEF.

Months of controversy overshadowed Spain’s 2023 UEFA Nations League title and an almost perfect Euro 2024 qualifying campaign that left the impression its young and talented core seem to be on the rise under the calm De la Fuente.

Spain at a glance
Previous Euro performances: 11 participations, winners 1964, 2008, 2012
Other honours: World Cup winners 2010, UEFA Nations League winners 2023
FIFA ranking: 8th
Nickname: La Roja
Coach: Luis de la Fuente
Star players: Rodri Hernandez, Alvaro Morata, Lamine Yamal
Main clubs: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid
How did they qualify: Won Group A ahead of Scotland

With Barcelona teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi breaking out, Manchester City midfielder Rodri in his prime and Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata still delivering, Spain has a good mix of youth and experience.

Twelve years after Spain’s golden generation won the Euros, capping a glorious six-year run in which it also won the nation’s first World Cup in 2010 and Euro 2008, it seems to be ready to emerge from the shadows of past glories after two heartbreaking shootout defeats in the Euro 2020 semifinal against Italy and the 2022 World Cup last-16 versus Morocco.

“I know Spanish grassroots football very well and I believe we develop the best players in the world. But to become a champion you need to play as a team,” De la Fuente told Reuters in an interview last month.

The 62-year-old has the advantage of knowing many of the players who will make the Euro 2024 squad really well.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 warm-up: Full schedule of international friendlies before the European Championship

He won the Euros with the Under-19s in 2015 and Under-21s in 2019, coaching many of those he guided to the UEFA Nations League title last year, having worked with players such as Pedri, Mikel Oyarzabal, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Marco Asensio and Dani Olmo in the Under-15 team.

“We need a team that is cohesive, united, a homogeneous group that have a common goal and a clear objective. And I think we have consolidated a great group of people, a great human group,” he said.

“Now let football do the talking and let the talented footballers, who I believe we can count on, be the real stars of this story, the stars on the pitch,” he added.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal/ENG)
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr/KSA), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea/ENG)
Midfielders: Rodri Hernandez (Manchester City/ENG), Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino (both Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Pedri, Fermin Lopez (both Barcelona), Alex Baena (Villarreal)
Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig/GER), Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres (both Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis)

SPAIN MATCH SCHEDULE

Spain vs Croatia - June 15, Saturday - 9:30 PM
Spain vs Italy - June 21, Friday - 12:30 AM
Spain vs Albania - June 25, Tuesday - 12:30 AM

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

All of Spain’s matches at Euro 2024 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network. The matches will also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

