Euro 2024: Spain announces final 26-member squad, Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garcia left out

Spain announced its final 26-member squad for the Euro 2024 in a press release on Friday. The European Championship is scheduled to take place in Germany and begin on June 14.

Manager Luis de la Fuente left Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi and midfielders Marcos Llorente and Aleix Garcia out of his 26-man squad for the European Championship on Friday.

Cubarsi’s consistency and ability to play the ball out from the back made him one of the breakout players in La Liga this season. Yet that was not enough to earn him a spot at Euro 2024 as De la Fuente decided to stick with a more seasoned group of centre-backs in Robin Le Normand, Nacho Fernandez, Aymeric Laporte and Dani Vivian.

Former Newcastle United and Leicester City forward Ayoze Perez, who chipped in with a goal and an assist on his international debut at the age of 30 in Wednesday’s 5-0 friendly win over Andorra, was the surprise name in a squad that will travel to Germany with eight attackers.

Last year’s UEFA Nations League champion Spain faces Northern Ireland on Saturday in its final warm-up game before starting its Euro 2024 campaign on June 15 against Croatia in Group B. It will also take on Italy and Albania.

Spain roped in Rafael Nadal, 22-time Grand Slam Champion, to reveal the names of the Spanish team.

Pau Cubarsi, Aleix Garcia and Marcos Llorente were dropped from Luis de la Fuente’s side, which aims to lift a fourth Euro trophy - a feat that no team has achieved so far.

The team does include Manchester City midfielder Rodri and Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. 16-year-old Lamine Yamal has been given the nod while Fermin Lopez and Ayoze Perez will debut in their first ever major tournament with La Roja.

Spain national team: Goalkeepers: Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad), David Raya (Arsenal on loan from Brentford), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao) Defenders: Aymeric Laporte (Al Nassr), Robin Le Normand (Real Sociedad), Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Jesus Navas (Sevilla), Nacho (Real Madrid), Cucarella (Chelsea) Midfielders: Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Villarreal), Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Pedri (Barcelona), Fermin (Barcelona) Forwards: Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Joselu (Real Madrid on loan from Espanyol), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Ayoze Perez (Real Betis), Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Williams Jr (Athletic Bilbao)

