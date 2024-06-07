ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Strict security measures in place ahead of highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash

All measures are in place to ensure the safe conduct of the high-profile ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India-Pakistan clash on Sunday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, Nassau County officials stated.

Asked about a vague terror threat to the match, which circulated online, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said, “None of this is unanticipated. Every time you have an event of this magnitude, it will attract threats. We will leave no stone unturned to keep everyone safe. We have the best of intelligence. We are very confident.”

With World Cup cricket being a new phenomenon in this country, officials may not have first-hand experience in dealing with the occasion.

“The sport of cricket may be new to us, but providing security is not,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said at a media event here.

“The scale and magnitude of the security for this India-Pakistan match will be more compared to when we hosted the USA President Barack Obama some years ago,” Ryder said.

“We have over 100 extra patrols, over and above the 250 patrols who are out there on a normal day. We are making sure that targets like houses of worship, small businesses in the area and malls are being covered,” Ryder added.

Ryder stated that officers from Nassau County police, Suffolk County, New York State, FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Customs and Border Protection are involved in the security detail. “We have cameras covering every inch of the stadium, and we have cameras on all pathways that lead to the stadium,” Ryder said.