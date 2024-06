Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads

Bangladesh kickstarts its 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas, Texas on Saturday. Sri Lanka suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of South Africa in its first match and will be looking to bounce back against its rival.

Predicted line-ups for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2024 match:

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das (WK), Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjeya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

BAN vs SL DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM WICKETKEEPERS Kusal Mendis, Litton Das BATTERS Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka ALL-ROUNDERS Shakib al Hasan (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Angelo Mathews BOWLERS Mustafizur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana Team Composition: BAN 4:7 SL Credits Left: 11

SQUADS

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed (vc), Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Sri Lanka: Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka (vc), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka.