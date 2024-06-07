MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Everything falls into place for people who work hard, says Pandya

Amidst fear of poor form, Hardik Pandya had a memorable outing with the ball in India’s opening game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against Ireland.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 22:22 IST , New York - 2 MINS READ

Ashwin Achal
India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma.
India's Hardik Pandya celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s Hardik Pandya celebrates with captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Hardik Pandya has had it tough in the last few months. Troubles began when his move from Gujarat Titans (GT) to Mumbai Indians for IPL 2024 did not go down well with MI fans.

The all-rounder, who was lauded as an astute skipper for taking GT to the IPL title in 2022, had replaced fan favourite Rohit Sharma at the helm. Supporters made their displeasure known, booing Hardik during matches.

The noise is bound to have affected Hardik, who performed poorly with bat and ball in the tournament.

There were fears that Hardik’s slump would continue when he wore the national jersey at the T20 World Cup. His spot as the all-rounder was especially crucial to the team balance.

Much to the relief of India fans, Hardik delivered with the ball in the opening game against Ireland here. The pitch no doubt aided him, but Hardik did his part by landing it consistently in the right areas.

Also read | Lack of communication and some decisions didn’t go in my favour: Iyer on life after World Cup 2023 

His first scalp came with a classic inswinger which foxed Lorcan Tucker. A hint of away swing next up proved too good for Curtis Camphor. Mark Adair fell soon after, giving Hardik satisfying returns of three for 27.

The early stage of the comeback was complete.

The tough times in IPL 2024 forced Hardik to introspect. “I’m very happy to start on a good note. Everything falls into place for people who work hard. I had to spend time within myself and identify who I was,” Hardik told bcci.tv.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour was pleased to have a fit and firing Hardik ready for duty. “Hardik looked really good. He’s been bowling really well. He looks fit enough to go through four overs, and he’s been bowling with pace and some accuracy,” Rathour said.

  T20 World Cup 2024: Everything falls into place for people who work hard, says Pandya
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  CAN vs IRE LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 36/2; Stirling, Balbirnie fall in quick succession as Canada fights back
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  French Open 2024, semifinal: Alcaraz goes past Sinner to enter Roland Garros final
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Liverpool chairman hopes for Premier League games in New York as FIFA reviews traditional rules
    AP
    AP
  French Open 2024: Singles finalist Paolini into French Open doubles showpiece
    AFP
    AFP
  T20 World Cup 2024: Everything falls into place for people who work hard, says Pandya
    Ashwin Achal
    Ashwin Achal
  CAN vs IRE LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 36/2; Stirling, Balbirnie fall in quick succession as Canada fights back
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  BAN vs SL Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka cricket match?
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: BAN vs SL predicted playing XI, fantasy team, full squads
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  NZ vs AFG Live Streaming Info, T20 World Cup 2024: When and where to New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 WC match?
    Team Sportstar
    Team Sportstar
  1. T20 World Cup 2024: Everything falls into place for people who work hard, says Pandya
    Ashwin Achal
  2. CAN vs IRE LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 36/2; Stirling, Balbirnie fall in quick succession as Canada fights back
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024, semifinal: Alcaraz goes past Sinner to enter Roland Garros final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Liverpool chairman hopes for Premier League games in New York as FIFA reviews traditional rules
    AP
  5. French Open 2024: Singles finalist Paolini into French Open doubles showpiece
    AFP
