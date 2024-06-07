MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Rangnick names final 26-man Austria squad

Lainer was one of three players cut from the preliminary squad, along with goalkeeper Tobias Lawal and midfielder Thierno Ballo.

Published : Jun 07, 2024 23:08 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer will not play in the last warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024.
Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer will not play in the last warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer will not play in the last warm-up match ahead of Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Austria manager Ralf Rangnick did not include defender Stefan Lainer when he named his 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Friday.

Lainer played all four games for Austria at the last Euros, scoring once, but the Borussia Monchengladbach man was one of three players cut from the preliminary squad, along with goalkeeper Tobias Lawal and midfielder Thierno Ballo.

“It’s a decision that wasn’t easy for me. It was important to me to explain my motives to all three players in one-on-one conversations,” Rangnick said.

“That’s what I did today after the final training session.”

ALSO READ: Spain at Euro 2024 - Full squad, preview, match schedule, live streaming info, kick-off timings

Austria was already without the injured Real Madrid defender David Alaba, who will travel with the squad, as well as midfielder Xaver Schlager and keeper Alexander Schlager, also through injury.

Rangnick’s side extended its winning run to six games with its 2-1 win over Serbia on Tuesday, where Patrick Wimmer scored his first international goal and will play a final friendly match against Switzerland on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, who played in the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid, is in the Euro squad, but will again be rested for the last warm-up game.

“We don’t want to take any unnecessary risks so close to the European Championship. We need a rested and fit Marcel in Germany,” the manager said.

Austria will arrive at its training base in Berlin on Wednesday, and its opening game at Euro 2024 is against France in Dusseldorf on June 1. It will then take on Poland and the Netherlands in Group D.

Austria squad for Euro 2024
Goalkeepers: Niklas Hedl, Heinz Lindner, Patrick Pentz
Defenders: Flavius Daniliuc, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Leopold Querfeld, Gernot Trauner, Maximilian Wober
Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Florian Grillitsch, Marco Grull, Florian Kainz, Konrad Laimer, Alexander Prass, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid, Matthias Seidl, Nicolas Seiwald, Patrick Wimmer
Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Maximilian Entrup, Michael Gregoritsch, Andreas Weimann

Related Topics

Austria /

Euro 2024 /

Ralf Rangnick

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CAN vs IRE LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 96/6; Canada eyes big win after Irish middle order collapses
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Rangnick names final 26-man Austria squad
    Reuters
  3. Indian wrestlers Anshu, Antim win silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, June 7: Sumit Nagal enters challenger semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Alcaraz goes past Sinner in five-set thriller to reach final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Rangnick names final 26-man Austria squad
    Reuters
  2. Liverpool chairman hopes for Premier League games in New York as FIFA reviews traditional rules
    AP
  3. Euro 2024: Xhaka and Akanji in Switzerland squad
    Reuters
  4. Albania at Euro 2024: Preview, match schedule, full squad, live streaming info, kick-off times
    Team Sportstar
  5. Croatia at Euro 2024: Preview, full squad, match schedule, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. CAN vs IRE LIVE Score T20 World Cup 2024: Ireland 96/6; Canada eyes big win after Irish middle order collapses
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Rangnick names final 26-man Austria squad
    Reuters
  3. Indian wrestlers Anshu, Antim win silver at Budapest Ranking Series 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, June 7: Sumit Nagal enters challenger semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  5. French Open 2024: Alcaraz goes past Sinner in five-set thriller to reach final
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment