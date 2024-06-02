MagazineBuy Print

EURO 2024 warm-up: Full schedule of international friendlies before the European Championship

Take a look at the schedule of all the international friendly matches happening before the Euro 2024 begins.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 22:21 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Germany will face Scotland in the first match of Euro 2024 on June 14.
FILE PHOTO: Germany will face Scotland in the first match of Euro 2024 on June 14. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Germany will face Scotland in the first match of Euro 2024 on June 14. | Photo Credit: AP

International football is set to return for the 2024 edition of the European Championship, with 24 teams vying for the title, starting in Germany on June 15.

The host nation will face Scotland in the first match of Euro 2024, which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Germany goes into the tournament as the team with the most Euro titles (3), tied with Spain.

ALSO READ | EURO 2024 schedule: Full list of matches in European Championship, kick off time in IST, CET, venues, teams

After UEFA announced that teams could add 3 players to make 26-man squads to help cope with injuries, participating nations will test out their provisional squads in friendly matches before the tournament begins. Take a look at the schedule of all the friendly matches happening before the prestigious tournament kicks off:

MATCH DATE TIME
Gibraltar vs Scotland June 3 9:30 PM
Croatia vs North Macedonia June 3 10:30 PM
Albania vs Liechtenstein June 3 11:30 PM
England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina June 4 12:15 AM
Germany vs Ukraine June 4 12:15 AM
Slovenia vs Armenia June 4 9:30 PM
Switzerland vs Estonia June 4 11:45 PM
Romania vs Bulgaria June 5 12:00 AM
Austria vs Serbia June 5 12:15 AM
Ireland vs Hungary June 5 12:15 AM
Portugal vs Finland June 5 12:15 AM
Italy vs Turkey June 5 12:30 AM
Slovakia vs San Marino June 5 9:30 PM
Denmark vs Sweden June 5 10:30 PM
Norway vs Kosovo June 5 10:30 PM
Belgium vs Motenegro June 6 12:00 AM
France vs Luxembourg June 6 12:30 AM
Spain vs Andorra June 6 1:00 AM
Gibraltar vs Wales June 6 9:30 PM
Netherlands vs Canada June 7 12:15 AM
Czech Republic vs Malta June 7 9:00 PM
Albania vs Azerbaijan June 7 10:30 PM
Romania vs Liechtenstein June 7 11:30 PM
England vs Iceland June 8 12:15 AM
Germany vs Greece June 8 12:15 AM
Poland vs Ukraine June 8 12:15 AM
Scotland vs Finland June 8 12:15 AM
Slovenia vs Bulgaria June 8 6:30 PM
Hungary vs Israel June 8 9:30 PM
Sweden vs Serbia June 8 9:30 PM
Switzerland vs Austria June 8 9:30 PM
Portugal vs Croatia June 8 10:15 PM
Denmark vs Norway June 8 11:00 PM
Belgium vs Luxembourg June 8 11:30 PM
Spain vs Northern Ireland June 9 1:00 AM
Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina June 10 12:15 AM
Montenegro vs Georgia June 10 12:15 AM
Slovakia vs Wales June 10 12:15 AM
France vs Canada June 10 12:45 AM
Czech Republic vs North Macedonia June 10 9:30 PM
Netherlands vs Iceland June 11 12:15 AM
Poland vs Turkey June 11 12:15 AM
Moldova vs Ukraine June 11 9:30 PM
Portugal vs Ireland June 12 12:15 AM

