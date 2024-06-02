EURO 2024 warm-up: Full schedule of international friendlies before the European Championship

International football is set to return for the 2024 edition of the European Championship, with 24 teams vying for the title, starting in Germany on June 15.
The host nation will face Scotland in the first match of Euro 2024, which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Germany goes into the tournament as the team with the most Euro titles (3), tied with Spain.
After UEFA announced that teams could add 3 players to make 26-man squads to help cope with injuries, participating nations will test out their provisional squads in friendly matches before the tournament begins. Take a look at the schedule of all the friendly matches happening before the prestigious tournament kicks off:
|MATCH
|DATE
|TIME
|Gibraltar vs Scotland
|June 3
|9:30 PM
|Croatia vs North Macedonia
|June 3
|10:30 PM
|Albania vs Liechtenstein
|June 3
|11:30 PM
|England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|June 4
|12:15 AM
|Germany vs Ukraine
|June 4
|12:15 AM
|Slovenia vs Armenia
|June 4
|9:30 PM
|Switzerland vs Estonia
|June 4
|11:45 PM
|Romania vs Bulgaria
|June 5
|12:00 AM
|Austria vs Serbia
|June 5
|12:15 AM
|Ireland vs Hungary
|June 5
|12:15 AM
|Portugal vs Finland
|June 5
|12:15 AM
|Italy vs Turkey
|June 5
|12:30 AM
|Slovakia vs San Marino
|June 5
|9:30 PM
|Denmark vs Sweden
|June 5
|10:30 PM
|Norway vs Kosovo
|June 5
|10:30 PM
|Belgium vs Motenegro
|June 6
|12:00 AM
|France vs Luxembourg
|June 6
|12:30 AM
|Spain vs Andorra
|June 6
|1:00 AM
|Gibraltar vs Wales
|June 6
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Canada
|June 7
|12:15 AM
|Czech Republic vs Malta
|June 7
|9:00 PM
|Albania vs Azerbaijan
|June 7
|10:30 PM
|Romania vs Liechtenstein
|June 7
|11:30 PM
|England vs Iceland
|June 8
|12:15 AM
|Germany vs Greece
|June 8
|12:15 AM
|Poland vs Ukraine
|June 8
|12:15 AM
|Scotland vs Finland
|June 8
|12:15 AM
|Slovenia vs Bulgaria
|June 8
|6:30 PM
|Hungary vs Israel
|June 8
|9:30 PM
|Sweden vs Serbia
|June 8
|9:30 PM
|Switzerland vs Austria
|June 8
|9:30 PM
|Portugal vs Croatia
|June 8
|10:15 PM
|Denmark vs Norway
|June 8
|11:00 PM
|Belgium vs Luxembourg
|June 8
|11:30 PM
|Spain vs Northern Ireland
|June 9
|1:00 AM
|Italy vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
|June 10
|12:15 AM
|Montenegro vs Georgia
|June 10
|12:15 AM
|Slovakia vs Wales
|June 10
|12:15 AM
|France vs Canada
|June 10
|12:45 AM
|Czech Republic vs North Macedonia
|June 10
|9:30 PM
|Netherlands vs Iceland
|June 11
|12:15 AM
|Poland vs Turkey
|June 11
|12:15 AM
|Moldova vs Ukraine
|June 11
|9:30 PM
|Portugal vs Ireland
|June 12
|12:15 AM
