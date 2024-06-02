EURO 2024 warm-up: Full schedule of international friendlies before the European Championship

International football is set to return for the 2024 edition of the European Championship, with 24 teams vying for the title, starting in Germany on June 15.

The host nation will face Scotland in the first match of Euro 2024, which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Germany goes into the tournament as the team with the most Euro titles (3), tied with Spain.

After UEFA announced that teams could add 3 players to make 26-man squads to help cope with injuries, participating nations will test out their provisional squads in friendly matches before the tournament begins. Take a look at the schedule of all the friendly matches happening before the prestigious tournament kicks off: