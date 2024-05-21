Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the 2016 European Championship, was included in Roberto Martinez’s 26-member squad for EURO 2024, announced on Tuesday

The 39-year-old is the record goalscorer in the tournament, with 14 goals and has also played the most games (25) in the tournament. Though his club, Al Nassr, failed to win the league title this season, he leads the scoring charts , with 33 strikes and 11 assists in the Saudi Pro League.

“Cristiano? It’s better to talk about the data. He’s a player who’s scored 42 goals in 41 games for his club,” Martinez told reporters in the press conference. ”That shows his continuity and physical ability to always be fit, as well as the quality he has in front of goal, which we really like and need.”

Ronaldo, however, is the not the only veteran in the squad, with his former Real Madrid teammate Pepe included in the team, making the centre-back the oldest player to feature in the tournament. At 41 years, two months and 25 days, he surpassed Gábor Király’s record, who featured in the 2016 edition of the tournament at 40 yrs 86 days.

“Pepe’s role in the dressing room is important, the way he represents the national team shirt. I think that during the training camp, football is a constant struggle,” Martinez added.

“And it was interesting to see Pepe play two games in March and keep a clean sheet for the 90 minutes he played. His communication, his positioning mean that, when he’s fit, he’s a very important player.”

The European Championship is set to be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14, with 24 teams vying for the title. Portugal is placed in Group F with Turkey, Czechia and Georgia.

Before the tourament, the team will play three friendlies against Finland (José Alvalade Stadium, June 4), Croatia (National Stadium, June 8) and the Republic of Ireland (Aveiro Municipal Stadium, June 11).