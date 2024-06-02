MagazineBuy Print

Women’s Euro 2025 qualifiers: Earps out of England’s squad due to hip injury

The Manchester United player collapsed in pain in the eighth minute and was replaced by Hannah Hampton. and later left St. James’ Park on crutches.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 18:43 IST , MANCHESTER - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
England goalkeeper Mary Earps goes down injured during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying match between England and France.
England goalkeeper Mary Earps goes down injured during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying match between England and France. | Photo Credit: AP
England goalkeeper Mary Earps goes down injured during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying match between England and France. | Photo Credit: AP

England goalkeeper Mary Earps will not be available for its Women’s Euro 2025 qualifying match away against France on Tuesday after she sustained a minor hip injury early in the Lionesses’ 2-1 loss to the same opponents on Friday.

The Manchester United player collapsed in pain in the eighth minute and was replaced by Hannah Hampton. and later left St. James’ Park on crutches.

The defeat that England manager Sarina Wiegman called “absolutely frustrating” left the reigning European champion in third place in its group and in danger of missing out on an automatic berth for next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

France lead group A3 with nine points after three games, while England and Sweden have four points each, with the Swedes ahead on goal difference. Ireland are bottom without a point.

The top two teams in each group automatically advance, while the remaining seven spots will be decided by two rounds of playoffs later this year. Sweden hosts Ireland on Tuesday.

Birmingham City’s Lucy Thomas has replaced Earps in England’s 23-player squad for Tuesday’s trip to Saint-Etienne.

The Lionesses host Ireland on July 12 and play Sweden away four days later in their final group game. 

