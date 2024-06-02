MagazineBuy Print

Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Police arrest more than 50 at Champions League final

Police arrested three pitch invaders who came onto the field during the first minute of the game and also arrested several people for trying to enter without tickets.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 14:26 IST , Bengaluru

Reuters
A pitch invader was tackled by stewards and Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer during the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid.
A pitch invader was tackled by stewards and Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer during the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

A pitch invader was tackled by stewards and Dortmund’s Marcel Sabitzer during the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid. | Photo Credit: AFP

London’s Metropolitan Police said they made 53 arrests on Saturday following a pitch invasion and attempts to breach security at Wembley Stadium ahead of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr. scored second-half goals as Real claimed a 2-0 win and lifted a record-extending 15th European Cup.

A pitch invasion occurred during the first minute of the game, with three pitch invaders coming onto the field. Police added that they had also arrested several people for trying to enter the game without tickets.

“We are confident that the overwhelming majority of attempts to unlawfully gain access to Wembley this evening were unsuccessful thanks to the efforts of officers, stewards and other stadium staff,” Metropolitan Police commander Louise Puddefoot said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Champions League final interrupted twice by pitch invaders

“Officers have made 53 arrests at Wembley — five for pitch invasion and the majority of others for attempts to breach security. Major sporting events often attract attempts by those without tickets to bypass perimeter fencing or otherwise gain entry.

“There is a robust policing operation in place to support the Wembley security plan and officers have worked closely with stewards and stadium staff to maintain security throughout.”

The Wembley Stadium said it ‘condemned the actions’ of the pitch invaders.

“All of the individuals have now been arrested. We will support the relevant authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken,” a spokesperson for Wembley Stadium said.

In 2021, the EURO 2020 final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium was marred by clashes between fans and officials in and around the venue, with several fans attempting to enter the stadium without tickets.

