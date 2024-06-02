MagazineBuy Print

Turkish club Fenerbahce announces Jose Mourinho as its new coach

The Portuguese has coached Chelsea, Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Tottenham and Roma in a career filled with trophies and off-field controversy.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 11:35 IST , ISTANBUL - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Jose Mourinho stands at the sideline.
FILE PHOTO: Jose Mourinho stands at the sideline. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Jose Mourinho stands at the sideline. | Photo Credit: AP

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho will be unveiled as the new coach of Fenerbahce football club later Sunday, the club said.

Following days of strong indications that Mourinho was to take charge of the Istanbul club, it said in a post on social media platform X early Sunday that the Portuguese manager was to attend a ceremony at its Sukru Saracoglu ground.

“Saracoglu is waiting for its new coach Jose Mourinho and its great fans at 19.00!”

On Saturday night Fenerbahce had posted a video message from Mourinho, 61, in which he told Fenerbahce fans he would “see you tomorrow in Kadikoy and let’s start our journey together.”

It’s Mourinho’s first job since he left Roma in January after two and a half years marked by winning the Europa Conference League in 2022 and a series of disputes with referees.

The Portuguese has not worked outside of the top five European leagues since 2004, when he left Porto after winning the Champions League and joined Chelsea, which was on the rise under then-owner Roman Abramovich.

Since then he has also coached Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Tottenham in a career filled with trophies and off-field controversy.

Fenerbahce finished second to fierce rival Galatasaray in the Turkish league this season and clashed with the Turkish football authorities, including by taking its team off the field in the Turkish Super Cup game in protest.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

