Kroos, Mordric surpass Ronaldo, Messi: Which players have won most UEFA Champions League titles?

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title while four of its players set a unique record in the tournament’s history at the Wembley Stadium in England on Saturday.
Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Nacho became the only players in history to win six Champions League titles, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have five and four titles, respectively.
If the European Cup is considered, which was the UCL equivalent before its rebranding, they became one five players, with the other being Paco Gento to win more than five European crowns.
PLAYERS WITH MOST UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITLES
|Name
|Number of titles
|Team
|Toni Kroos
|6
|Real Madrid
|Luka Modric
|6
|Real Madrid
|Nacho
|6
|Real Madrid
|Dani Carvajal
|6
|Real Madrid
|Paco Gento
|6
|Real Madrid
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|5
|Manchester United, Real Madrid
|Casemiro
|5
|Real Madrid
|Gareth Bale
|5
|Real Madrid
|Marcelo
|5
|Real Madrid
|Isco
|5
|Real Madrid
|Alessandro Costacurta
|5
|AC Milan
|Paolo Maldini
|5
|AC Milan
|Hector Rial
|5
|Real Madrid
|Marquitos
|5
|Real Madrid
|Lesmes II
|5
|Real Madrid
|Enrique Mateos
|5
|Real Madrid
|Alfredo di Stefano
|5
|Real Madrid
|Jose Maria Zarraga
|5
|Real Madrid
|Karim Benzema
|5
|Real Madrid
|Lucas Vazquez
|5
|Real Madrid
|Clarence Seedorf
|4
|Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan
|Raphael Varane
|4
|Real Madrid
|Sergio Ramos
|4
|Real Madrid
|Gerard Pique
|4
|Manchester United, Barcelona
|Andres Iniesta
|4
|Barcelona
|Xavi
|4
|Barcelona
|Lionel Messi
|4
|Barcelona
|Phil Neal
|4
|Liverpool
|Joseito
|4
|Real Madrid
|Jose Santamaría
|4
|Real Madrid
|Juan Santisteban
|4
|Real Madrid
|Juanito Alonso
|4
|Real Madrid
|Samuel Eto'o
|4
|Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid
|Mateo Kovacic
|4
|Real Madrid, Chelsea
