Kroos, Mordric surpass Ronaldo, Messi: Which players have won most UEFA Champions League titles?

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title while four of its players set a unique record in the tournament’s history at the Wembley Stadium in England on Saturday.

Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Nacho became the only players in history to win six Champions League titles, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have five and four titles, respectively.

If the European Cup is considered, which was the UCL equivalent before its rebranding, they became one five players, with the other being Paco Gento to win more than five European crowns.

PLAYERS WITH MOST UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITLES