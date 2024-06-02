MagazineBuy Print

Kroos, Mordric surpass Ronaldo, Messi: Which players have won most UEFA Champions League titles?

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title while four of its players set a unique record in the tournament’s history.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 02:37 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Toni Kroos replaced by Luka Modric in a match for Real Madrid this season.
Toni Kroos replaced by Luka Modric in a match for Real Madrid this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Toni Kroos replaced by Luka Modric in a match for Real Madrid this season. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 to win a record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League (UCL) title while four of its players set a unique record in the tournament’s history at the Wembley Stadium in England on Saturday.

Toni Kroos, Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Nacho became the only players in history to win six Champions League titles, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who have five and four titles, respectively.

RELATED: Real Madrid wins Champions League: Full List of UCL winners as Madrid beats Dortmund in summit clash

If the European Cup is considered, which was the UCL equivalent before its rebranding, they became one five players, with the other being Paco Gento to win more than five European crowns.

PLAYERS WITH MOST UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TITLES

Name Number of titles Team
Toni Kroos 6 Real Madrid
Luka Modric 6 Real Madrid
Nacho 6 Real Madrid
Dani Carvajal 6 Real Madrid
Paco Gento 6 Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo 5 Manchester United, Real Madrid
Alessandro Costacurta 5 AC Milan
Paolo Maldini 5 AC Milan
Hector Rial 5 Real Madrid
Marquitos 5 Real Madrid
Lesmes II 5 Real Madrid
Enrique Mateos 5 Real Madrid
Alfredo di Stefano 5 Real Madrid
Jose Maria Zarraga 5 Real Madrid
Gareth Bale 5 Real Madrid
Marcelo 5 Real Madrid
Casemiro 5 Real Madrid
Karim Benzema 5 Real Madrid
Lucas Vazquez 5 Real Madrid
Clarence Seedorf 4 Ajax, Real Madrid, AC Milan
Raphael Varane 4 Real Madrid
Sergio Ramos 4 Real Madrid
Gerard Pique 4 Manchester United, Barcelona
Andres Iniesta 4 Barcelona
Xavi 4 Barcelona
Lionel Messi 4 Barcelona
Phil Neal 4 Liverpool
Joseito 4 Real Madrid
Jose Santamaría 4 Real Madrid
Juan Santisteban 4 Real Madrid
Juanito Alonso 4 Real Madrid
Samuel Eto'o 4 Barcelona, Inter, Real Madrid
Mateo Kovacic 4 Real Madrid, Chelsea

