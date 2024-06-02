MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh’s Shoriful Islam injured ahead of opener against Sri Lanka

The injury to the left-armer’s bowling hand needed stitches and leaves him racing against time to make Bangladesh’s opening match against Sri Lanka on Friday in Dallas.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 12:42 IST , DHAKA - 1 MIN READ

FILE PHOTO: The injury to the left-armer’s bowling hand needed stitches and leaves him racing against time to make Bangladesh’s opening match against Sri Lanka on Friday in Dallas.
FILE PHOTO: The injury to the left-armer’s bowling hand needed stitches and leaves him racing against time to make Bangladesh’s opening match against Sri Lanka on Friday in Dallas. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
Bangladesh pace spearhead Shoriful Islam is a doubt for the team’s first match of the T20 World Cup after he split the webbing between his index and middle finger while fielding a warm-up in New York on Saturday.

The injury to the left-armer’s bowling hand needed stitches and leaves him racing against time to make Bangladesh’s opening match against Sri Lanka on Friday in Dallas.

“He’s got six stitches,” Bangladesh Cricket Board physician Debashis Chowdhury said in a video message on Sunday.

“Considering his importance, we are trying to give our best so that he can come back quickly,” Chowhdury said.

The left-armer pacer tried to stop a drive from Hardik Pandya in the final over of India’s innings and was hit on his bowling hand. He was taken from the field for treatment.

Struggling Bangladesh, which lost the match by 60 runs, is also battling to get fellow pace bowler Taskin Ahmed fit for the Sri Lanka clash.

Taskin missed the recent three-match series against the United States, which Bangladesh lost 2-1.

Bangladesh has never qualified for the knockout phase of the T20 World Cup and is drawn in a tough Group D against Sri Lanka, South Africa, the Netherlands and Nepal.

