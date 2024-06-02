MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Leverkusen drawn at Jena, Bayern at Ulm in German Cup 2024-25 first round

The games involving 64 clubs are to take place from the third weekend in August.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 08:46 IST , BERLIN - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Bayer Leverkusen’s Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso holds the German cup (DFB Pokal) trophy.
FILE PHOTO: Bayer Leverkusen’s Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso holds the German cup (DFB Pokal) trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bayer Leverkusen’s Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso holds the German cup (DFB Pokal) trophy. | Photo Credit: AFP

Bayer Leverkusen’s German Cup defence will begin at fourth-tier side Carl Zeiss Jena while Bayern Munich was drawn at fast-rising second-division club SSV Ulm 1846.

Ulm was promoted as champion last season after just one season in the third division. The Bavarian club was promoted as champion of the regional southwest league the season before that.

“We’ll do all we can to annoy Bayern a bit,” Ulm spokesman Paul Eberhard said after Saturday’s draw.

Stuttgart, which finished second in the Bundesliga ahead of Bayern this season, was drawn at second-division club Preußen Münster.

ALSO READ | Dortmund vs Real Madrid: Toni Kroos sets UCL record in Champions League final

Borussia Dortmund will open its cup campaign at fourth-tier team Phönix Lübeck, Eintracht Frankfurt visits namesake Eintracht Braunschweig, Hertha Berlin was drawn at Hansa Rostock and Union Berlin was dealt a trip to east German rival Greifswalder FC.

Viktoria Berlin, which defeated Maccabi Berlin in the Berlin Cup final, was drawn at home against Bundesliga team Augsburg.

The games involving 64 clubs are to take place from the third weekend in August, though Leverkusen and Stuttgart will need to wait because of their involvement in the German Super Cup on August 17.

Related stories

Related Topics

Bayer Leverkusen /

Bayern Munich /

German Cup /

Stuttgart /

Bundesliga 2023-24 /

Bundesliga /

Borussia Dortmund

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leverkusen drawn at Jena, Bayern at Ulm in German Cup 2024-25 first round
    AP
  2. USA vs Canada LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA keeps scoreboard ticking in 195-run chase against CAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through late, late show
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: A pigeon is rescued by chair umpire during a match
    AP
  5. Djokovic outlasts Musetti in latest ever finish at French Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Leverkusen drawn at Jena, Bayern at Ulm in German Cup 2024-25 first round
    AP
  2. US starts Hayes’ reign with 4-0 thrashing of South Korea
    Reuters
  3. Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez score as VAR drama saves Inter Miami blushes in St. Louis draw
    AFP
  4. Inter Miami vs St. Louis HIGHLIGHTS, MLS: Messi, Suarez score as Miami held up by St. Louis in six goal thriller
    Team Sportstar
  5. Marco Reus, a Dortmund legend, eyes European crown in his last dance with Yellow and Black
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Leverkusen drawn at Jena, Bayern at Ulm in German Cup 2024-25 first round
    AP
  2. USA vs Canada LIVE score, T20 World Cup 2024: USA keeps scoreboard ticking in 195-run chase against CAN
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through late, late show
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: A pigeon is rescued by chair umpire during a match
    AP
  5. Djokovic outlasts Musetti in latest ever finish at French Open
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment