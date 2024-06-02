USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: USA bowlers control scoring rate as CAN loses second wicket

T20 World Cup 2024 co-host United States of America (USA) will take on Canada in the opening match of the tournament at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

USA vs Canada Toss update

USA captain Monank Patel has won the toss and opted to bowl.

Monank (USA) - We will bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. We will have more clarity with a target in mind. It’s an amazing feeling. We have sacrificed a lot in the last five years.

Saad Bin Zafar (Canada) - I think the surface is very good. Don’t mind batting first. We have our full squad. It is a historic day. All the boys are very excited. Want to open our campaign with a win.

USA vs Canada Playing XI

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

PREVIEW

The 1994 FIFA World Cup was a watershed moment for football in the United States of America (USA). The sport was not popular in the country at this time, and questions were asked on why a mega event was assigned to a host who could not tell football from soccer.

But by the end of the month-long festivities, the verdict was clear. An overall spectator attendance of 3,587,538, at an average of 68,991 per game, set a new record. The success of the tournament led to the launch of Major League Soccer (MLS), which now counts Lionel Messi among its players. The tournament also inspired an entire generation of Americans to take up football as a career.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will believe that the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will cause a similarly positive ripple effect. Cricket in the USA - still a work in progress - could use the help.

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between USA and Canada start?

The USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between USA and Canada in India?

The USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.