MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: USA bowlers control scoring rate as CAN loses second wicket

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between United States of America (USA) and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Updated : Jun 02, 2024 06:43 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Canada’s Aaron Johnson bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match.
Canada’s Aaron Johnson bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Canada’s Aaron Johnson bats during the men’s T20 World Cup cricket match. | Photo Credit: AP

T20 World Cup 2024 co-host United States of America (USA) will take on Canada in the opening match of the tournament at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Sunday.

USA vs Canada Toss update

USA captain Monank Patel has won the toss and opted to bowl.

Monank (USA) - We will bowl first. Looks like a fresh wicket. We will have more clarity with a target in mind. It’s an amazing feeling. We have sacrificed a lot in the last five years.

Saad Bin Zafar (Canada) - I think the surface is very good. Don’t mind batting first. We have our full squad. It is a historic day. All the boys are very excited. Want to open our campaign with a win.

USA vs Canada Playing XI

Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva(w), Dilpreet Singh, Saad Bin Zafar(c), Nikhil Dutta, Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel(w/c), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

PREVIEW

The 1994 FIFA World Cup was a watershed moment for football in the United States of America (USA). The sport was not popular in the country at this time, and questions were asked on why a mega event was assigned to a host who could not tell football from soccer.

But by the end of the month-long festivities, the verdict was clear. An overall spectator attendance of 3,587,538, at an average of 68,991 per game, set a new record. The success of the tournament led to the launch of Major League Soccer (MLS), which now counts Lionel Messi among its players. The tournament also inspired an entire generation of Americans to take up football as a career.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will believe that the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will cause a similarly positive ripple effect. Cricket in the USA - still a work in progress - could use the help.

Read more here

LIVE STREAMING AND TELECAST INFO

When will the T20 World Cup match between USA and Canada start?

The USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch T20 World Cup match between USA and Canada in India?

The USA vs Canada T20 World Cup 2024 match can be live streamed on Hotstar and will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

USA /

Canada

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs St. Louis LIVE Score, MLS: MIA 2-2 STL; Suarez equalises for Messi’s Miami after Vassilev gives St. Louis lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: USA bowlers control scoring rate as CAN loses second wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Top five Associate players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch West Indies vs Papua New Guinea game live?
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch West Indies vs Papua New Guinea game live?
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about Group Stage and Super 8 qualification
    Team Sportstar
  3. USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: USA bowlers control scoring rate as CAN loses second wicket
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: List of venues for ICC T20 WC in USA, West Indies; Stadiums, List of matches
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Rishabh Pant smashes fifty in BAN vs IND warm-up match, makes strong case for selection in playing XI
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami vs St. Louis LIVE Score, MLS: MIA 2-2 STL; Suarez equalises for Messi’s Miami after Vassilev gives St. Louis lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: USA bowlers control scoring rate as CAN loses second wicket
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024: Top five Associate players to watch out for
    Team Sportstar
  4. WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch West Indies vs Papua New Guinea game live?
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024: Batters with the highest strike rate participating in ICC T20 WC
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment