US starts Hayes’ reign with 4-0 thrashing of South Korea

Hayes was appointed in November but only joined the U.S. side in a full capacity last month after winning her seventh WSL title with Chelsea.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 08:05 IST , MEXICO CITY - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Casey Phair (in black) defends the U.S. Women’s National Team at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.
Casey Phair (in black) defends the U.S. Women’s National Team at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Casey Phair (in black) defends the U.S. Women’s National Team at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park. | Photo Credit: AFP

The United States women’s team trounced South Korea 4-0 in a pre-Olympics friendly as Emma Hayes took her bow as coach of a team eager to stage a comeback after recent disappointments.

A sell-out crowd in Commerce City, Colorado got their first glimpse of Hayes whose side took the lead through Mallory Swanson in the 34th minute from a Sophia Smith pass.

The Americans grew in confidence and defender Tierna Davidson doubled their lead four minutes later from a set-piece before adding a header early in the second half. Swanson scored again in the 74th to put the icing on the cake.

Hayes, who displayed her famously animated personality, looked upbeat as she gave instructions to the players.

ALSO READ | Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez score as VAR drama saves Inter Miami blushes in St. Louis draw

The former Chelsea coach was appointed in November but only joined the U.S. side in a full capacity last month after winning her seventh WSL title with the west London club.

The 47-year-old, who has said she does not want to change the team’s “American DNA”, took charge of a motivated side ready to put last year’s dismal World Cup showing behind them.

With less than two months before the four-time gold medallists open their Olympic campaign against Zambia in Paris, Hayes proved that, despite having little time to get to know the squad, she is capable of leading them to success.

The U.S. will play South Korea again on Tuesday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

