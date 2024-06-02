MagazineBuy Print

FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian women‘s team suffers 1-3 loss to Germany for its fifth defeat on trot

The Indian women hockey team’s disappointing run in the FIH Pro League continued as it lost to Germany 1-3 in the first match of the England leg on Saturday.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 07:56 IST , London - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Deepika celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against Germany.
Deepika celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Deepika celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal against Germany. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Indian women hockey team’s disappointing run in the FIH Pro League continued as it lost to Germany 1-3 in the first match of the England leg here on Saturday.

This was India’s fifth loss on the trot in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, having beaten twice each by Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp earlier this month.

Stapenhorst Charlotte put Germany ahead in the 13th minute through a field goal. Deepika restored parity in the 23rd minute but Zimmermann Sonja (24th) put Germany ahead again one minute later through a penalty corner conversion.

Leading 2-1 at half time, Germany took the match beyond India’s reach with Lorenz Nike again converting a penalty corner in the 37th minute.

READ | FIH Pro League 2023-24: Harmanpreet, Sukhjeet, Gurjant score to secure India 3-0 victory against Germany

Germany earned as many as nine penalty corners in the match while India got four.

Germany are ranked third in the world while India are at ninth spot.

The Indian women’s team, under new coach Harendra Singh and captain Salima Tete, had lost two matches each against Belgium and Argentina in Antwerp earlier this month.

India plays Great Britain on Sunday.

