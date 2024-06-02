- June 02, 2024 04:44Messi’s stats in MLS
The World Cup-winner started 10 games for Inter Miami in the ongoing MLS season and has registered 11 goals and 12 assists so far.
St. Louis line up
Burki; Markanich, Nilsson, Parker, Totland; Durkin, Vassilev, Lowen; Pompeu, Alm, Klauss
Here's the Inter Miami XI
Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Rojas, Busquets, Redondo; Messi, Suarez
Live-streaming info
Preview
Inter Miami will strive to return to the win column when it hosts St. Louis City on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Miami (10-3-4, 34 points) is coming off a 3-1 midweek loss to Atlanta United -- its first defeat in MLS since March 23.
The Eastern Conference leaders are 7-1-3 over their past 11 league matches.
“I think, first half, we controlled the game. Atlanta tried to use our mistakes, and finally, they did it. I think it was our game,” Miami defender Sergii Kryvtsov said.
“We didn’t lose for 10 games in a row, and it happened, finally. We’ll keep going.”
Lionel Messi, who scored Miami’s lone goal in the loss to Atlanta, has a league-leading 12 assists. Messi and Luis Suarez have a team-leading 11 goals apiece.Read the full preview here
Where to watch the Inter Miami vs St. Louis match LIVE in India?
The MLS match between Inter Miami and St. Louis will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.
You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Eastern Conference match between Inter Miami and St. Louis which is being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.
Stay tuned for all the live updates from this crucial encounter.
