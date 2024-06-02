MagazineBuy Print

Inter Miami vs St. Louis LIVE Score, MLS: MIA 0-0 STL; Lineups out, Messi starts for Miami alongside Suarez up top

MIA vs STL: Catch the LIVE score updates from the Inter Miami vs St. Louis MLS match being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

Updated : Jun 02, 2024 04:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP)
Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) | Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA
lightbox-info

Inter Miami's Argentine forward #10 Lionel Messi runs with the ball during the Major League Soccer (MLS) football match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 29, 2024. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) | Photo Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the MLS match between Inter Miami and St. Louis being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida.

  • June 02, 2024 04:44
    Messi’s stats in MLS

    The World Cup-winner started 10 games for Inter Miami in the ongoing MLS season and has registered 11 goals and 12 assists so far. 

  • June 02, 2024 04:18
    St. Louis line up

    Burki; Markanich, Nilsson, Parker, Totland; Durkin, Vassilev, Lowen; Pompeu, Alm, Klauss

  • June 02, 2024 04:16
    Here’s the Inter Miami XI

    Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Kryvtsov, Alba; Rojas, Busquets, Redondo; Messi, Suarez

  • June 02, 2024 04:12
    Live-streaming info

    Inter Miami vs St. Louis Live Streaming info: Preview, predicted 11, when and where to watch MLS match in India?

    MIA vs STL: Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Major League Soccer clash between Inter Miami and St. Louis at the Chase Stadium in Florida on Sunday.

  • June 02, 2024 04:12
    Preview

    Inter Miami will strive to return to the win column when it hosts St. Louis City on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    Miami (10-3-4, 34 points) is coming off a 3-1 midweek loss to Atlanta United -- its first defeat in MLS since March 23. 

    The Eastern Conference leaders are 7-1-3 over their past 11 league matches. 

    “I think, first half, we controlled the game. Atlanta tried to use our mistakes, and finally, they did it. I think it was our game,” Miami defender Sergii Kryvtsov said. 

    “We didn’t lose for 10 games in a row, and it happened, finally. We’ll keep going.” 

    Lionel Messi, who scored Miami’s lone goal in the loss to Atlanta, has a league-leading 12 assists. Messi and Luis Suarez have a team-leading 11 goals apiece.

    Read the full preview here
  • June 02, 2024 04:12
    Where to watch the Inter Miami vs St. Louis match LIVE in India?

    The MLS match between Inter Miami and St. Louis will not be broadcast in India. The match can be live streamed on Apple TV with an MLS season pass. There will be no other live streams in India.

    You can follow the live commentary and scores on the Sportstar website.

  • June 02, 2024 04:12
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Major League Soccer’s (MLS) Eastern Conference match between Inter Miami and St. Louis which is being played at the Chase Stadium in Florida. 

    Stay tuned for all the live updates from this crucial encounter. 

