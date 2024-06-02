Preview

Inter Miami will strive to return to the win column when it hosts St. Louis City on Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Miami (10-3-4, 34 points) is coming off a 3-1 midweek loss to Atlanta United -- its first defeat in MLS since March 23.

The Eastern Conference leaders are 7-1-3 over their past 11 league matches.

“I think, first half, we controlled the game. Atlanta tried to use our mistakes, and finally, they did it. I think it was our game,” Miami defender Sergii Kryvtsov said.

“We didn’t lose for 10 games in a row, and it happened, finally. We’ll keep going.”

Lionel Messi, who scored Miami’s lone goal in the loss to Atlanta, has a league-leading 12 assists. Messi and Luis Suarez have a team-leading 11 goals apiece.