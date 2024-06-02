MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Norway Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, Vaishali extends lead

India’s R Praggnanandhaa defeated the world number two Fabiano Caruana in the fifth round of the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Saturday night.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 10:42 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
R Praggnanandhaa defeated the world number two Fabiano Caruana
R Praggnanandhaa defeated the world number two Fabiano Caruana | Photo Credit: X | Norway Chess
infoIcon

R Praggnanandhaa defeated the world number two Fabiano Caruana | Photo Credit: X | Norway Chess

India’s R Praggnanandhaa defeated the world number two Fabiano Caruana in the fifth round of the Norway Chess tournament at Stavanger on Saturday night.

This victory meant that the Indian had defeated both the top two players in classical chess, propelling him into the top ten of the FIDE World Rankings.

In the fourth round, Praggnanandhaa lost to America’s Hikaru Nakamura halting his momentum after defeating the World No 1 Magnus Carlsen for the first time in a classical game in the previous round.

Praggnanandhaa’s sister, Vaishali extended her lead by keeping China’s Lei Tingjie in check. After five rounds, the 22-year-old India is the table topper with compatriot Koneru Humpy languishing in fifth after losing to World Champion Ju Wenjun of China, who succeeded in winning all five matches she has played in this tournament so far.

The open category saw Nakamura reach 2800 rating points for the first time in nine years after handing a third defeat in a row to World Champion Ding Liren. This win ensured the World No 2 spot for the American after Caruana’s consecutive loss in the tournament.

Related Topics

Norway chess tournament /

R. Praggnanandhaa /

R. Vaishali /

Fabiano Caruana /

Magnus Carlsen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs CAN: Jeremy Gordon concedes second most runs in an over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Norway Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, Vaishali extends lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pachuca sinks Columbus to win CONCACAF Champions Cup
    AFP
  4. USA vs Canada highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: USA completes record run chase to beat CAN
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones hits 10 sixes as USA beats Canada by 7 wickets to open campaign
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Norway Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, Vaishali extends lead
    Team Sportstar
  2. Russia threatens former chess champion Kasparov with criminal charges
    Reuters
  3. New Delhi, Chennai, Singapore will bid to host the FIDE World Chess Championship clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Arjun Erigaisi becomes World No. 5 in live FIDE rankings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Divya Deshmukh, Abhimanyu Mishra, Pranav Anand among top players at FIDE World Junior Chess Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. USA vs CAN: Jeremy Gordon concedes second most runs in an over in T20 World Cup history
    Team Sportstar
  2. Norway Chess 2024: R Praggnanandhaa stuns World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana, Vaishali extends lead
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pachuca sinks Columbus to win CONCACAF Champions Cup
    AFP
  4. USA vs Canada highlights, T20 World Cup 2024: USA completes record run chase to beat CAN
    Team Sportstar
  5. USA vs CAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Aaron Jones hits 10 sixes as USA beats Canada by 7 wickets to open campaign
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment